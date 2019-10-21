Artists & Charities Hand In Hand Fine Art Show Debuts At PBC Convention Center

Ingrid Robinson, founder of Artists & Charities Hand in Hand, is inviting local art connoisseurs, collectors and enthusiasts to the nonprofit organization's inaugural fine art event.

The weekend art show and fundraiser will feature approximately 80 fine artists from across the U.S. showcasing their works in photography, paintings, mixed media, sculpture and more.

Best of all, 20% of all art sales will be donated to three participating charities, all based in West Palm Beach: Armory Art Center, Dreyfoos School of the Arts Foundation, and Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Though admission is free, a suggested contribution of $10 per person for admission will also be distributed evenly among the three beneficiaries. Those who can contribute will receive a special swag bag.

When Ingrid Robinson heard the news of the sudden death of her only child, Michelle, she fell into a terrible depression. During this dark and mournful period, Ingrid fell victim to a financial fraud, which ultimately caused her to lose her home of 40 years and nearly everything she had. In search of a new life, Ingrid left California and moved to Florida with not much more than her two little dogs. Her tiny apartment in Florida happened to be a part of a community which had an art room in the clubhouse.

At the tender age of 71, Ingrid started painting to fight through her severe depression. Her charming oil paintings gained popularity and it wasn't long until she was commissioned to create 20 works for a gallery in Delray Beach.

In 2018, Ingrid launched Artists and Charities as a way to help artists showcase and sell their work in a professional fine art show setting, partnering with nonprofits in the community in support of their important work. The organization was founded with her daughter in mind, as Ingrid wanted to 'shine a light' on the many positive ways art can help people truly heal.

Housed in a historic art deco building at 811 Park Place in West Palm Beach, the Armory provides art classes for students of all ages, exhibitions, art salons, lectures, and special events. Nearly 100 courses held in 12 state-of-the-art studios are offered including ceramics, digital arts, drawing, glass fusing, jewelry, painting, printmaking, fibers, sculpture, and 12 exhibitions are hosted annually in four galleries. The mission of the Armory Art Center is to inspire the creation and experience of art. The Armory's vision is to be the leading visual arts education and exhibition center of the Palm Beaches. For more information, call 561.832.1776 or visit www.armoryart.org.

Founded in 1993, the mission of the School of the Arts Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) organization, is to enhance the art and academic programs at the internationally recognized Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts. Funds raised by the Foundation provide for curriculum enhancements that cannot be funded through the School District. The Dreyfoos School of the Arts is able to provide its advanced level of academics and unique artistic opportunities only by supplementing the school's budget with private funds. These funds come from individuals, foundations and community business leaders who realize that sound financial investments should be made in public schools such as the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, where high returns are generated for Palm Beach County as a whole.

The mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals. The nonprofit organization's vision is to create a community where 100 percent of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation. Located at 3100/3200 N. Military Trail in West Palm Beach, the League can be contacted at 561.686.3663 or www.peggyadams.org.





