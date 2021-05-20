AUDITION NOTICE: GREASE/GUYS AND DOLLS at MNM Theatre Company

MNM Theatre Company, Inc. announces auditions for Grease and Guys and Dolls

Non-Equity

AUDITION DATES

Monday, June 14, 2021

10 am - 6 pm

Call backs if needed - Tuesday morning, June 15, 2021

SHOWS

Grease

Rehearsals to begin December 21,2021

Grease will run from January 14 - January 30, 2022 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, 33311

Guys and Dolls

Rehearsals to begin March 8, 2022

Guys and Dolls will run from April 1 - 17, 2022 at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC) (LPAC) 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill, 33311

Rehearsals for both productions will take place at the MNM Theatre Company Studio

100 NW 11th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33432

APPOINTMENTS

To schedule an audition appointment, please email enews@mnmtheatre.org. You must schedule an appointment in order to audition - no walk ins will be considered.

Please let us know what time you would like to audition (within the framework of one hour) in your email so we can schedule you accordingly.

No video submissions will be accepted at this time; we are only looking for actors who are local to South Florida. Email enews@mnmtheatre.org with questions.

PREPARATION

Please prepare 16 bars of a song of your choice in the style of one of the shows (Grease or Guys and Dolls or both) for the audition. Please be prepared to sing from the show(s) for any role(s) you would like to be considered for.

INCLUSION

MNM Theatre Company is committed to diversity and maintains a policy of equal employment opportunity designed to promote a positive model of inclusion. As such, we encourage performers of all ethnicities, gender identities, non-gender conformity, transgender, and ages, as well as all performers of all abilities to submit.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

You MUST show proof of vaccination completion in order to audition. Masks will be optional (as per government directives), and actors will be allowed to audition with or without masks. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival, and actors will be asked to wait outside the building so as to minimize their time indoors.

PERSONNEL

Marcie Gorman (Producer), Jonathan Van Dyke, (Director, both shows), and Caryl Fantel and Paul Tine (Musical Directors).

AUDITION LOCATION

MNM Theatre Company Studio

100 NW 11th Street

Boca Raton, FL 33432

From Interstate 95:

1. Go east on Glades Road to Boca Raton Blvd. and take a right.

2. Make the first left onto and park along the east side of the building. Parking is limited, so please be courteous and make room for others.

From Federal Highway:

1. Go west on Glades Road to Boca Raton Blvd. and take a left.

2. Make the first left onto and park along the east side of the building. Parking is limited, so please be courteous and make room for others.