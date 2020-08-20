ARTS GARAGE Exhibits THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY, Exciting Artwork By Emerging Black Artists

THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY is available for viewing through September 11

Following the launch of two virtual series featuring some of Florida's most popular musical talents (From Our HeARTS to Your Homes and Music At Home: Live from Arts Garage), the progressive and community-based cultural center in downtown Delray Beach is now offering The Right Side of History.

This exciting new exhibit at Arts Garage features eye-catching and thought-provoking artwork by emerging black artists Andre Clermont, Jessica Clermont, Ethan Dangerwing, Amaryllis McGee, Shannon Rose, Alinda Saintval, Patricia Saintval, and McKinson Souverain.

According to Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage, "The Right Side of History includes paintings, mixed media and photography communicating the experience of being Black in the United States in 2020. From Andre Clermont's hyper realistic oil portraits vibrating with uncontainable rhythm to Ethan Dangerwing's breath-stopping photography telling the story of local protestors, this exhibit truly captures the experience of these talented and emerging Black artists and tells a very important story."

"With pictures of protests and soul-searing portraits, the exhibit The Right Side of History is available for viewing by appointment through September 11," adds Waldo. "The transformative nature of the Arts moves us, and Arts Garage is proud to showcase this exhibit as we continue in our mission to connect our community to the world through the arts."

To schedule an appointment to tour this exhibit, please email: info@artsgarage.org.

