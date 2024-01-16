Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Orlando!

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tianna StevensBEST OF BROADWAY 1965-1974 - Breakthrough Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shawn Lowe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Viegas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical
Travis Eaton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Direction Of A Play
Niko Stamos - SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMAN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse

Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Davis Vande Steeg - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Nishaa Johnson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best New Play Or Musical
TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage

Best Performer In A Musical
Lilly-Belle Lanese - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Performer In A Play
Adrianna Rose - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Play
SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera
HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Opera del Sol

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Stephanie Viegas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Chad Sell - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Favorite Local Theatre
Little Radical Theatrics



Recommended For You