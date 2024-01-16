Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Orlando!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Tianna Stevens - BEST OF BROADWAY 1965-1974 - Breakthrough Theatre Company
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shawn Lowe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Stephanie Viegas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Dance Production
A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Best Direction Of A Musical
Travis Eaton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Direction Of A Play
Niko Stamos - SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMAN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse
Best Ensemble
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Davis Vande Steeg - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Nishaa Johnson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Musical
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Best New Play Or Musical
TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage
Best Performer In A Musical
Lilly-Belle Lanese - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Performer In A Play
Adrianna Rose - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre
Best Play
SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse
Best Production of an Opera
HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Opera del Sol
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Travis Eaton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Stephanie Viegas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Chad Sell - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics
Favorite Local Theatre
Little Radical Theatrics
