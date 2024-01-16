Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Orlando Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tianna Stevens - BEST OF BROADWAY 1965-1974 - Breakthrough Theatre Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shawn Lowe - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephanie Viegas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Dance Production

A CHORUS LINE - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Best Direction Of A Musical

Travis Eaton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Direction Of A Play

Niko Stamos - SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMAN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse

Best Ensemble

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Davis Vande Steeg - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nishaa Johnson - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Musical

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best New Play Or Musical

TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL - Orlando Family Stage

Best Performer In A Musical

Lilly-Belle Lanese - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Performer In A Play

Adrianna Rose - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Play

SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN - Titusville Playhouse

Best Production of an Opera

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Opera del Sol

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Travis Eaton - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Stephanie Viegas - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Chad Sell - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - Lakeland Community Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Little Radical Theatrics

Favorite Local Theatre

Little Radical Theatrics