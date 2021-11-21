Walt Disney World's EPCOT Reveals Lineup For Upcoming Disney on Broadway Concert Series

Inside the Magic recently reported that Walt Disney World, celebrating its 50th anniversary, has just announced the Disney on Broadway concert series lineup. The series is one of the many festivities guests can experience at the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The star-studded event will include guests from several Disney on Broadway shows including Aladdin, Beauty & the Beast and Mary Poppins.

The Walt Disney World website describes the concert series as a chance to "get swept away by the songs you love during Disney on Broadway performances at EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Sit back and sing along with show-stopping numbers from legendary Disney musicals. Every 2 weeks, we'll welcome different pairs of Disney on Broadway stars to perform some of the songs they helped make famous, plus other sensational tunes."

Dynamic Duo Adam Jacobs and sister Arielle Jacobs have both had the honor to play Aladdin & Jasmine in Aladdin (though not at the same time). They are sure to bring songs from the iconic musical to the EPCOT stage during their time in the concert. They are scheduled to perform January 14, 16-17, and 20-21. Also from Aladdin is Telly Leung who will be joined by Beauty & the Beast's Kerry Butler. The two Broadway favorites will bring Disney magic to life in song January 15, 18-19, and 22-23.

Fan favorites Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday, The Little Mermaid) and Robert Creighton (Frozen) will take the stage January 24, 26-27, 30-31, and February 3-4. Newsies stars Kara Lindsay and Dan DeLuca will make headlines as they headline January 25, 28-29 and February 1-2 & 5-6.

Ashley Brown, who originated the role of Mary Poppins, and Josh Strickland, who originated the role of Tarzan, will come together February 7, 9-10, 13-14, and 17-18 to perform some Disney on Broadway hits. The Lion King's Kissy Simmons and Aladdin's Michael James Scott will keep the party going February 8, 11-12, 15-16 and 19-20. The concert series will conclude on February 21 when all four guests return for a special finale performance.

Walt Disney World tickets can be purchased here. You can read the full InsidetheMagic article here

Photo credit: WDW website