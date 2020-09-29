Walt Disney World Releases Statement on Grand Floridian Orchestra's Final Performance

A statement has been issued by Geoffrey Kiser, Executive Correspondence Specialist for Walt Disney World Resort.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Grand Floridian Society Orchestra has announced that it will have its last performance at Disney World on Oct. 3.

Read the full statement below:

As you may know., we are always evaluating and refining our offerings and creating new ideas to build upon Disney stories. This philosophy is in keeping with Walt Disney's vision for continuing to grow and evolve, giving Guests a mixture of familiar and new experiences with each visit. In alignment with this philosophy, we have made the decision to end the limited-time run of the Disney Society Orchestra and Friends this fall with their last performance being on Saturday October 3, 2020. We apologize for any disappointment that this may cause you and please be assured that we have shared all of your feedback with the appropriate Executive Leadership Teams.

The Orchestra is known for performing ragtime, Dixie, traditional jazz and popular Disney tunes at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Since early August, the group has performed as the Disney Society Orchestra at Disney's Hollywood Studios in the theater for "Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage."

