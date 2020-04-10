Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras Launches Weekly Couch Concert Series

Apr. 10, 2020  

Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras will stream concerts online weekly through their "Couch Concert Series"!

The series was created by the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras in response to statewide stay-at-home measures due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Watch their most recent concert below, featuring Brenton Zhang.

For more information visit the orchestra's Facebook page here.



