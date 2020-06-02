VIDEO: Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents Virtual Performance of Excerpt From Gustav Holst's 'The Planets'

On Saturday, May 30, 2020, the Brevard Symphony Orchestra's (BSO) "virtual" performance of an excerpt from Jupiter from Gustav Holst's The Planets made its online premiere. Fifty-five BSO musicians and BSO Music Director Christopher Confessore recorded their individual parts in their homes and uploaded the files to Video Producer and Engineer Andres Roca, who spent more than fifty hours editing the individual videos and audio together to create a stunning and emotional virtual performance. The BSO is the first professional orchestra in Central Florida to present a virtual orchestra performance. This project is part of the orchestra's online audience engagement effort. Additional projects are planned in the coming weeks.

Watch BSO's Virtual Orchestra performance below!

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 66th season in 2019-20. Led by Music Director Christopher Confessore, a Florida native who celebrates his 25th season as BSO Music Director in 2019-20, the BSO is Brevard County's only fully-professional orchestra, and one of Central Florida's leading performing arts organizations. The Brevard Symphony Orchestra serves as Orchestra-in-Residence at the King Center for the Performing Arts. The BSO entertains and enriches individuals and communities by creating exceptional, live symphonic music. The BSO performs dozens of concerts and events each season in Brevard and Indian River counties.

