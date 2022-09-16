Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Winter Park Playhouse Playhouse Features Mahalia Gronigan In New Cabaret For Fall, October 12 & 13

Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano. 

Sep. 16, 2022  

Fall into the season with Mahalia Gronigan and her new solo cabaret - Autumn Moondance - in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series October 12 and 13, 2022. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano.

Mahalia is a multi-talented performer that has graced The Winter Park Playhouse stage numerous times (Beehive, Respect: A Musical Journey of Women and The Florida Festival of New Musicals.) Autumn Moondance will showcase Ms. Gronigan's wide ranging vocal ability and style. She will mix hits old and new from a diverse collection of artists including Barbra Streisand, Nat King Cole, Van Morrison, Bonnie Raitt, Eva Cassidy, Stephen Sondheim and more!

Mahalia has worked in professional theaters across the nation and has won various prestigious stage awards including Michigan's Oscar Wilde Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Violet in the musical Violet (The Dio) and for playing Nancy in Oliver! (Encore Musical Theatre Company.) She was sponsored to compete at IMTA 2021 and subsequently was named Best Female Vocalist and was named one of Andrew Lloyd Webber's top 50 female singers in a televised musical competition that aired on BBC One.

"Mahalia is an incredible singer, actor and storyteller and wows audiences every time she is on stage. This will be a fantastic evening out so book early!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. The cabaret performances will take place in the theatre lobby and seating is limited. Lobby doors and bar open at 6:30 pm and the cabaret begins at 7:30 pm. Advance reservations and early arrival are strongly recommended. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to be enjoyed virtually October 28 - October 31, 2022. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, October 28. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.


