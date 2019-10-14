The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Welcomes New Resident Director

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center (1051 Main Street, The Villages, FL 32159) has hired a Director of Education-Nathaniel Niemi-who will also serve as the Resident Director at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, FL); effective immediately.

Nathaniel holds a BA in Theatre from East Texas Baptist University and an MFA in Theatre for Young Audiences (Directing) from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. There, he was a part of many productions as an Artistic Associate of Honolulu Theatre For Youth (HTY) performing onstage in Ouch!, Shocka!, and Thumbelina, directing H2O: The Story of Water and Hawaii, Pinocchio, You and Me and the Space Between. Nathaniel also directed Extraordinary Stories of an Ordinary Ohana and taught Youth Theatre Programs in Improv and Performance in his time at HTY.

Nathaniel has appeared at the Hawaii Theatre in Noodle Doodle Box, in many productions at Kennedy Theatre, and on Hawaii 5-O. He also was a part of The Edinburgh Fringe Festival performing the show Sparkle. Aside from being an Actor, Director, and Theatre Educator, Nathaniel has also performed Clown and Physical Comedy with the Second City in Chicago, the Building Stage, and Chicago Physical Theatre. Nathaniel is the recipient of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival's National Directing Award and is an associate member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

At The Studio Theatre Nathaniel is the Resident Director and in Season Four, he is directing Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement and the large ensemble musical: Assassins. He also directed the musicals: Company and Now. Here. This. over the past season. At The Sharon, Nathaniel is the Director of Education and Teaching Artist instructing the Arts Academy and coordinating Youth Education Programs such as the annual Compass Creative Dramatics summer camps. With a passion for collaboration, education, and innovation Nathaniel Niemi is a perfect fit for The Studio and The Sharon Teams.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You