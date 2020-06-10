The Studio Theatre Presents VIRTUAL PLAY READING Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Enjoy a Free Virtual Play Reading every Friday at 1pm: This week, The Studio Theatre™ Tierra del Sol will present its seventh Virtual Play Reading with: Ever Young on Friday, June 12th at 1pm EDT. Visit: www.TheSharonStudio.com for past and upcoming virtual offerings.

Ever Young, a one-act play set in 1920's Palm Beach, FL follows the conversations of gossiping women about restricted diets, knitting needles, pearls, reset diamonds, and walking sticks. Some of these women have lost their husbands by death, some by divorce; others are finding new romance and reminiscing on the bygone days of love and loss. Carrying a whiff of feminism, this funny play could be a precursor to the Golden Girls. Alice Gerstenberg's play will tug at your heartstrings, make you laugh, and reveal the "truth of youth."

The cast includes Patti McGuire playing Mrs. Phoebe Payne-Dexter, Heather Currie as Mrs. Agnes Dorchester, B.T. Bauer playing Mrs. William Blanchard, Rebecca Morse as Mrs. Caroline Courtney-Paige, and Alyson Johnson reading Stage Directions.

The Virtual Management Team is composed of Director Grace Zottig, Producer Jason Goedken, Artistic Director Whitney Morse, Reading Graphics Kenneth Constant, Sound Designer Nick Erickson, Production Manager Danielle Paccione, as well as Stage Manager Amber Sacks, Company Manager/Editor Ryan Loeckel, Assistant Production Manager Layna Hoopfer, and Assistant Production Manager Leslie Munson.

DETAILS

What: Ever Young by Alice Gerstenberg (1924)

When: Streams on June 12th at 1pm EDT | Live Virtual Talkback with Actors to follow

Watch: Like us on Facebook | Follow our YouTube | Watch on our Website

Price: Our Virtual Play Reading Series is FREE | We encourage donations to www.BroadwayCares.Org

The Studio Theatre's Mission is to inspire the residents of Central Florida to examine relevant issues by elevating them through innovative and intimate storytelling. Think outside the box, inside the box.

