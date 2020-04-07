The Studio Theatre Announces Season Five, Featuring 9 TO 5 and More!

This season, The Studio Theatre is going to take a deep dive into the struggles women have faced finding their footing over the last two and a half centuries as homage to the centennial anniversary of women's suffrage this year. Women no longer need to wear heels, or even be the partner that follows. Instead, we can take the lead in footwear of our own choosing! We chose these four stories to highlight seminal moments in herstory so we can celebrate how far women have come and keep an eye on how far we have yet to go. I am proud to present season five at The Studio: "Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History." - Whitney Morse, Artistic Director

SPIKE HEELS

By Theresa Rebeck

Pygmalion goes awry in 1990s Boston in this contemporary comedy of manners, which explores the absurdity of a four sided love triangle. The combatants are Georgie, a sexy, volatile young woman in heels and three country club types: a writer, a lawyer, and a fiancée in sensible shoes. Georgie proves that sometimes poorly educated, street-smart people know a lot more about life than well-read intellectuals. This scandalous comedy examines the power dynamic between men and women, and reveals issues that are as important today as they were in 1990.

DATES: Preview: Sept. 22-24, 2020 | Opening: 9-25-20 | Closing: 10-24-20

Tickets: $15 for previews | $35 for performances

PIPELINE

By Dominique Morisseau

Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities her pupils will never have. When Omari is involved in a controversial incident at his upstate private school, her hopes for her son clash with an educational system rigged against him. Now, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent without turning her back on the community that shaped him.

DATES: Preview: Nov 17-19, 2020 | Opening: 11-20-20 | Closing: 12-19-20

Tickets: $15 for previews | $35 for performances

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

Music & Lyrics by Dolly Parton, Book by Patricia Resnick

9 to 5, the riotous musical comedy, is based on the 1980 movie of the same name and features music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Violet, Judy and Doralee are three coworkers who concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot of a boss. Set in the Rolodex era, these three woman smash the patriarchy in their work-place. This musical is a hilarious story of revenge, empowerment, and unlikely friendships.

DATES: Preview: Jan 26-28, 2021 | Opening: 1-29-21 | Closing: 3-13-21

Tickets: $20 for previews | $40 for performances

ADA AND THE ENGINE

By Lauren Gunderson

Set in the Victorian era among the houses of intellectual elites, we find Ada, a young female mathematician whose invention of binary code shapes our modern world today. Ada and the Engine, written by America's most produced living playwright, Lauren Gunderson, composes the story of Ada Byron Lovelace, poet Lord Byron's daughter. This lyrical play details the life of Ada as she struggles between the traditional demands of her mother and the pull of her mathematical ambition. Ada sees the creative potential in "The Engine" created by her mentor, the scholar Charles Babbage. As pressures mount and feelings grow, these two form a partnership that will change the course of the future. Ada and the Engine is a music-laced story of love and friendship. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age.

DATES: Preview: April 6-8, 2021 | Opening: 4-9-21 | Closing: 5-8-21

Tickets: $15 for previews | $35 for performances





