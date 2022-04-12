The Running Man Theatre Company Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL JR This Month

OCA has announced tickets on sale for the spring production of Shrek the Musical, JR. The Running Man Theatre Company production takes place April 26 - 27, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Annie Russell Theatre at Rollins College. The production is presented by Massey Foundation. Shrek the Musical, JR marks the company's expansion from one performance to two ticketed performances.

The Running Man Theatre Company is Central Florida's premiere theatre company for actors of all abilities. A program of OCA, a Special Place for Special Needs, the Running Man Theatre Company strives to create fun and inclusive theatrical works, ranging from well-known classics like "Beauty and the Beast" to their own original productions.

Running Man Theatre Artistic Director Marianne DiQuattro was recently named "Education Hero of the Year" by Spectrum News 13's "A Salute to Everyday Heroes", largely in part for her work with Running Man Theatre. Dr. DiQuattro, a theater professor at Rollins College, invites her college students to join the cast of Running Man Theatre productions. "As a disabled artist myself, I think it's very important to be visible to other young people with disabilities so that they can see a model that the world of theater is growing more inclusive, of telling stories of people with disabilities and of giving them opportunities to then perform," DiQuattro was quoted as saying.

OCA is dedicated to providing Opportunity and Community by focusing on Ability for individuals with autism and other special needs. The core programs include camps, recreation for school age children and vocational training for adults. Specialized programs include The Running Man Theatre Company and Special Olympics.

"We are so excited about seeing our participants shine in this production. We are grateful to our community partners, Massey Services and Rollins College," said Silvia Haas, OCA chief executive officer. "What our partners see is what we see - actors ready to take it to the next level."

For more information about The Running Man Theatre Company and all OCA programs, visit GoOca.org or contact OCA at info@GoOca.org or by calling (407) 808-7837.

Details:

Shrek the Musical Jr

Presented by Massey Services

Date: Tuesday, April 26 - and Wednesday, April 27th

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Annie Russell Theatre, Rollins College

Tickets: $12 at GoOCA.org/RunningManTheatre