The King Center for the Performing Arts and Entertainment Events Presents LATE NIGHT CATECHISM

Late Nite Catechism is an uproariously funny play that takes the audience back to their youth.

The King Center for the Performing Arts and Entertainment Events Presents have announced the Late Nite Catechism - coming to the King Center Studio Theatre later this summer on Saturday, August 5th at 7:30 PM.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 12th at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and Noon at the King Center Ticket Office. Additional show details below. Call it Loretta Young meets Carol Burnett. This is part catechism class, part stand-up routine.

Late Nite Catechism is an uproariously funny play that takes the audience back to their youth. The irrepressible Sister teaches class to a roomful of "students." Throughout the course of the class the benevolent instructor rewards the "students" for correct answers while naughty students may well find themselves on stage sitting in a corner reflecting on their actions. However, even the most reluctant "students" will be clamoring to get into this Sister's class.

Tickets for both events go on sale this Friday at 10 AM online at KingCenter.com and noon at the King Center Ticket Office / 321-242-2219. For more information, please visit Click Here.




