The Impulse Project Presents THE HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH

In its Orlando International Fringe Festival debut, The Impulse Project is proud to present "The Happiest Place on Earth," the heartfelt play from acclaimed playwright Philip Dawkins.

Following its production of two original cabarets, 'Ingenues Anonymous' and 'Some Things Never Change,' The Impulse Project continues to create art with passion and purpose. This upcoming performance showcases Dawkins' moving family story, which New Play Exchange describes as "retrac[ing] and illustrat[ing] the true story of the women in [Philip's] family, exploring their history and asking if there really is a place where the dream that we wish can come true." Through Philip's journey into his family's memories of happiness, he hopes to find it for himself too. The production will run five performances at the Green Venue of the 2019 Orlando Fringe Festival from May 14 through 27.

Adam Reed will star, under the direction of RJ Silva and the production team of Ashley Ahr, Jason Cohen, and Amanda English. Reed, a newcomer to the Fringe stage, faces the challenge of the one-man play with determination and faith that Dawkins' story will resonate with the Orlando community in an uplifting and profound way.

"Everyone has their own reason to seek happiness in our theme parks that are known for being 'the Happiest' or 'Most Magical' places on Earth" claims director RJ Silva. "Orlando has such a heart for Disney that we wanted to explore the importance of finding happiness in these magical lands of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy - especially when it comes to our own family and the people we love the most."

As part of The Impulse Project's mission, proceeds of the tickets sales will go into a charitable donation to sponsor Dawkins on his six-day 600km bike ride from Toronto to Montréal in the Toronto People With AIDS Foundation (PWA) Friends For Life Bike Rally. The rally serves as the sustaining fundraiser for PWA supporting its ability to provide critical services and support to individuals living with HIV/AIDS in Toronto. More information on the race at bikerally.org.

Tickets are available for $12. Theme park employees with valid ID may purchase tickets at a special rate of $10. A Fringe Button is required to see any of the shows at the Orlando International Fringe Festival. All tickets and buttons are available online at orlandofringe.org. The 28th Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival runs from May 14-27, 2019 at Loch Haven Park/Ivanhoe Village.





