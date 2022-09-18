The Ensemble Company to Present STUPID F**KING BIRD in November

The Ensemble Company, now in their fourth year in residence at Penguin Point Productions located within the Oviedo Mall, will continue its season with Aaron Posner's Stupid F***ing Bird, "sort of adapted from The Seagull by Anton Chekhov." The production will mark the Central Florida debut of the piece, which premiered at the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in 2013.

An aspiring director, a beautiful young actress, an aging Hollywood star, and a famous author discover the messed up joys and thrilling heartbreaks of the struggle to create new art. In this hilarious reimagining of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, Posner pits two tangled generations of star-crossed lovers against each other in the search for love and true meaning. With original songs, boundary-crossing innovation, and irreverent wit, Stupid F***ing Bird gives the finger to one classic play.

Directed by Tara Kromer, who previously directed Perfect Arrangement for the company, The Ensemble Company production will star Connor Nichols (Torch Song, Six Degrees of Separation, Wit) as Con; Caroline Hull (Six Degrees of Separation) as Nina; Leesa Castañeda as Emma; Bill Warriner as Trig; Daniel Luis Molina (The Normal Heart) as Dev; Shelby Mae Randle (Hysteria) as Mash; and Thomas Muniz (Other Desert Cities, Six Degrees of Separation, Hysteria) as Sorn. Production stage management will be provided by Tarek Aish.

Stupid F***ing Bird will run November 4th through 13th, 2022, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm, and a special industry night performance on Monday, November 7th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (60 and up), and $16 for students (with I.D.) and are available for purchase by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.