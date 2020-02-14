The Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park Will Present CRAZY LITTLE THING CALLED LOVE 2
The Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park will present "Crazy Little Thing Called Love 2", a sequel to last season's hit show, which features nine short plays, all by local playwrights, about the craziness of love.
Show Info:
Performance dates and times:
February 14-17, 21-24, 28-March 2
Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.
Ticket Prices:
$20.00 General Admission
$18.00 Seniors (60+)
$15.00 Students
$12.00 Mondays
*cash only at the door or online at www.breakthroughtheatre.com
RESERVATIONS: 407-920-4034
"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Carol Adubato and Barbara Begerow
Directed by Jon Lynch
Starring Jessie Ehrenberg, Marcie Schwalm, and Larry Stallings
"A Dave With Destiny" by Ken Preuss
Directed by Jon Lynch
Starring Jessie Ehrenberg and Emma Gleghorn
"Sweethearts" by Ken Preuss
Directed by Ashley Messer
Starring Brooke Tucker, Rylie Tucker, Jeannette Patrice, Rhyse Silvestro
"Daisies Every Day" by Marcie Schwalm
Directed by Ashley Messer
Starring Jackie Levine, Ashley Vankirk, and John Moughan
"Practice" by Scott Mullen
Directed by Michelle Backel
Starring Rhyse Silvestro and Soph Siesel
"My Dream Husband" by Nancy Rose Ostinato
Directed by Michelle Backel
Starring Jenny Valiente and Jon Jimenez
"Finding Pennies" by Bennet Preuss
Directed by Jon Jimenez
Starring Dania King, Stevie Leigh, and BeeJay Clinton
"The Train" by Irene L. Pynn
Directed Jon Jimenez
Starring Stevie Leigh and Soph Siesel
"The Wake We Were" by Tracey Jane
Directed by Jon Jimenez
Starring Marvin Corea, Ashley Messer, BeeJay Clinton, and Dania King
The Breakthrough Theatre is located at 419A W. Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park.
Pictured: Larry Stallings, Marcie Schwalm. and Jessie Ehrenberg
Photo Credit: Sid Hair