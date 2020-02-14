The Breakthrough Theatre of Winter Park will present "Crazy Little Thing Called Love 2", a sequel to last season's hit show, which features nine short plays, all by local playwrights, about the craziness of love.

Show Info:

Performance dates and times:

February 14-17, 21-24, 28-March 2

Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

$20.00 General Admission

$18.00 Seniors (60+)

$15.00 Students

$12.00 Mondays

*cash only at the door or online at www.breakthroughtheatre.com

RESERVATIONS: 407-920-4034

"Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Carol Adubato and Barbara Begerow

Directed by Jon Lynch

Starring Jessie Ehrenberg, Marcie Schwalm, and Larry Stallings

"A Dave With Destiny" by Ken Preuss

Directed by Jon Lynch

Starring Jessie Ehrenberg and Emma Gleghorn

"Sweethearts" by Ken Preuss

Directed by Ashley Messer

Starring Brooke Tucker, Rylie Tucker, Jeannette Patrice, Rhyse Silvestro

"Daisies Every Day" by Marcie Schwalm

Directed by Ashley Messer

Starring Jackie Levine, Ashley Vankirk, and John Moughan

"Practice" by Scott Mullen

Directed by Michelle Backel

Starring Rhyse Silvestro and Soph Siesel

"My Dream Husband" by Nancy Rose Ostinato

Directed by Michelle Backel

Starring Jenny Valiente and Jon Jimenez

"Finding Pennies" by Bennet Preuss

Directed by Jon Jimenez

Starring Dania King, Stevie Leigh, and BeeJay Clinton

"The Train" by Irene L. Pynn

Directed Jon Jimenez

Starring Stevie Leigh and Soph Siesel

"The Wake We Were" by Tracey Jane

Directed by Jon Jimenez

Starring Marvin Corea, Ashley Messer, BeeJay Clinton, and Dania King

The Breakthrough Theatre is located at 419A W. Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park.

Pictured: Larry Stallings, Marcie Schwalm. and Jessie Ehrenberg

Photo Credit: Sid Hair





