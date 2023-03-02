The 32nd Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Returns in May

Orlando Fringe has announced the 32nd annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival returning to Loch Haven Park in Orlando, Florida on May 16-29, 2023. Orlando Fringe is a 14-day immersive cultural experience featuring over 2,000 ticketed performances spanning every genre imaginable, such as dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy and much more. Free festival highlights include an outdoor music festival, Visual Fringe (pieces of art on display throughout festival grounds), Kids Fringe (weekend play and entertainment for the young and young-at-heart) and more. The festival unites local, national and International Artists with the Central Florida community, creating a uniquely diverse arts experience. As the longest-running Fringe theatre festival in the United States, Orlando Fringe is founded on being: 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive and 100% of all tickets go directly back to the artists. Orlando Fringe is thrilled is to announce "Festival Beautiful" as the 2023 theme.

"Fringe is back and ready to deliver the best festival ever!", says Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics. "This year's theme, Festival Beautiful, is in honor of our beautiful City of Orlando. As we enter into our 32nd year, we reflect on how far we've come. We began Downtown in empty storefronts and on Church Street, and here we are again - full circle - back on Church Street decades later with the recently celebrated opening of our year-round venue Fringe ArtSpace, expanding our programming from Loch Haven Park with more shows, more activities and more art than ever before. There's nothing like Orlando Fringe. I am proud to be a part of the oldest and largest Fringe in the U.S. I hope everyone sees lots of shows, meets lots of new people, reconnects with lots of old friends and are moved by something they experience."

Anchored at the main festival campus in Loch Haven Park, the festival features venues at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Repertory Theatre and the Orlando Museum of Art. This year expands the festival with the addition of Fringe ArtSpace in Downtown Orlando on historic Church Street. BYOV's ("Bring Your Own Venues") return, which include The Abbey, Renaissance Theatre Company, Hamburger Mary's and The Starlite Room @ Savoy, along with various site-specific venues chosen by artists. On the lawn, this year's festival marks the exciting return of Outdoor Stage theme nights and cabanas. Patrons with a cabana will have a dedicated tent all day with seating, complimentary drinks and bar service. The lawn will feature more interactive games and activation. In addition to digital programs, printed programs will return, as well as enhanced accessibility and shuttle service between venues.

"This festival is not just about entertainment, it's about pushing the boundaries of creativity, encouraging artists to take risks, exploring new avenues, fostering a sense of community and bringing people together to celebrate the power of the arts," says Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead. "Let this festival be a reminder of the beauty that is possible when we embrace growth. I encourage everyone to embrace their own growth by taking a chance on a new performer or exploring a new venue. I guarantee they will find something that will challenge and inspire them. I cannot wait to experience this festival with all of our amazing patrons, artists and performers, who are what makes this festival truly BEAUTIFUL."

2023 Orlando International Fringe Festival key dates:

April 17 - Local Artist Teaser Show at the Orange Venue at Orlando Shakes

April 17 - Tickets go on sale for Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival

May 16 - Ribbon cutting, official festival opening, and National/International Artist Teaser Show at the Orange Venue at Orlando Shakes

May 17-29 - Time to Fringe!

May 29 - Patrons Pick Day (top selling shows) and Closing Ceremonies

For more information and updates on Orlando Fringe 2023, visit www.orlandofringe.org, and contact the Box Office: 407-648-0077.