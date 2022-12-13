Photos: First Look at TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL at Orlando Repertory Theatre

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dec. 13, 2022  

Orlando Repertory Theatre is presenting True North: A Magical New Holiday Musical (onstage now through December 22, 2022), presented by Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

See photos below!

Setting its sights on a Broadway engagement, True North: A Magical New Holiday Musical is a fresh classic in the making, and Orlando audiences will be the first to see this magical new holiday musical! Step inside the world of a family who finds the holidays joyful-and challenging. With a wish, a letter, and some unique seasonal help, the Patterson family discovers what just an ounce of belief can do. True North: A Magical New Holiday Musical is an insightful story about being authentic, accepting change, and holding an unwavering hope in the magic of Christmas.

To purchase tickets, visit orlandorep.com or call 407-896-7365. Walk-up tickets are also available, same-day (subject to availability), at the Box Office. Orlando Repertory Theatre is located at 1001 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803.

True North: A Magical New Holiday Musical features book and lyrics by Holly Reed, Music by Kelvin Reed and Holly Reed, and orchestrations by Micah Young. Executive producers are Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky.

The cast features Adam Hose (courtesy of Actors' Equity Association) as Harry Patterson, Axel Rimmele as Ben Patterson, Sarah Isola as Kami Patterson, Joel Hunt as Charley Tinseltoes, Ashley Vogt as Agent Skittle Goodyspirit, Lizzy Allen as Snap Krackle, Laura Mansoori as Carol Patterson, and Dezmond Allen, Pat Clark, Lauren Cole, Lindsay Diaz, Rachel Ihasz, Esther Olivo, Frankie Rivera, and Dave Sierra.

This production is directed by Richard H. Blake, with music direction Charles Stevens, choreography by Kim Ball, assistant choreography by Chris Payen, dance captain Laura Mansoori, assistant to the director Jennifer Adams-Carrasquillo, scenic designer by Cindy White, costume design by Howard Vincent Kurtz, lighting design by Miles Bresin, sound design by James E. Cleveland, props design by Tara Kromer, projections design by Ben Lowe, and Stage Managed by Michelle Shea with Assistant Stage Manager Greg Coleman.

Photos: First Look at TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL at Orlando Repertory Theatre

The cast

Photos: First Look at TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL at Orlando Repertory Theatre

The cast

Photos: First Look at TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL at Orlando Repertory Theatre

The cast

Photos: First Look at TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL at Orlando Repertory Theatre

The cast

Photos: First Look at TRUE NORTH: A MAGICAL NEW HOLIDAY MUSICAL at Orlando Repertory Theatre

The cast



