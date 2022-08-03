THE BABY ZONE & THE FLORIDA KIDS AND FAMILY EXPO Announced At Orange County Convention Center

The 7th Annual Florida Kids and Family Expo is an epic expo for kids and families in Central Florida. With over 150 exhibitors and over 10 Fun Zones including a petting zoo, exotic animal interactions, character meet and greets, sports zones, and more. Families can also enjoy live performances on four stages! It is a full day of family fun for less than the cost of going to the movies!

This year, the Florida Kids and Family Expo will bring The Baby Zone to expecting and families with a new bundle of joy to this expo. From photographers to products to clothing and services, The Baby Zone will allow new and expecting parents to find resources specific to them while discovering organizations, products, and services for their families. The Baby Zone is included with tickets to the Florida Kids and Family Expo!

Expecting parents and new families can enjoy exhibitors with products and services just for them. The first 50 attendees each day will receive a Swag Bag with goodies just for mom and baby. Attend a fashion show or listen to speakers with information on pregnancies and babies! Ultrasounds are also available for a fee. There will be raffles and prizes awarded both days as well.

The Florida Kids and Family Expo is produced annually to provide additional resources and ideas for parents, grandparents, and caregivers. It is a full day of indoor fun and discovery. It's THE CAN'T MISS FAMILY EVENT OF THE YEAR.

Tickets are $15 each at the door. Parking is discounted to $10.

MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETS: