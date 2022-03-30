String Sensation Violectric To Headline Palm Coast Arts Foundation Family-Friendly Outdoor Concert, April 22

The talented musicians of the Central Florida strings super-group Violectric, led by renowned "Vinylinist" and Founder of Violectric Michelle Jones, will perform together live on stage when Palm Coast Arts Foundation presents Violectric family-friendly outdoor concert on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 6pm-8pm at Flagler Auditorium Lawn in Palm Coast, Florida.

As the world's only string rock band of its kind, the 90-minute concert will feature Violectric's original, instrumental-only arrangements of popular rock and pop songs like The Beatles to Ozzy Osbourne and Maroon 5 to SIA, played on their exclusive Violuminescence© LED instruments with LaserBows© - all live without backing tracks or pre-recorded elements.

"We are thrilled to join together on stage and do what we love to do best - perform our repertoire of music that spans rock 'n' roll history, LIVE without backing tracks, getting audiences up off their seats singing and dancing in a concert unlike any other," says Jones. "We appreciate Palm Coast Arts Foundation shining the spotlight on us, and we hope families and fans near and far come out to join us for this exciting show."

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at https://www.palmcoastartsfoundation.com/events/violectric-classic-musicians-who-rock. Violectric will also provide a complimentary meet-and-greet after the show.

Experience Violectric on Friday, April 22, 2022 starting at 6pm at Flagler Auditorium Lawn located at 5500 FL-100, Palm Coast, FL 32164. (In the event of inclement weather, concert moves inside the Flagler Auditorium.) For more information on Violectric, visit http://violectric.net. For booking, contact Southwest Artist Group at 877-297-SWAG (7924). See Violectric in action at https://youtu.be/MKMYDFwEmHw.

Formed in 2008, the accomplished members of Violectric "Classic Musicians Who Rock" have been performing in various groups, orchestras and together for over two decades across the globe and alongside legends like Wayne Newton, Lady Gaga, Tim Burton, Morgan Freeman, Emeril Lagasse and many more. Led by Recording Academy/GRAMMY Artist and "Vinylinist" Michelle Jones, the electric string quintet plus keyboards and drums known as Violectric are a unique fusion of the passion and beauty of classical string instruments with the excitement of cutting-edge modern technology and effects. Their custom arrangements of classic and modern rock tunes like Who Are You?, Nothing Else Matters, Chandelier and Despacito cannot be heard anywhere else. Using their own proprietary arrangements tailored to sound unlike any other, Violectric takes audiences on a musical revolution that is guaranteed to change the way they look at everything they play. Performing on a mix of exclusive Violuminescence lighted instruments and bows with classic acoustic string instruments with electric pickups and effects, you have never heard a string quintet quite like this. From The Beatles to Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith to The Rolling Stones, Violectric performs musical hits where all musicians are playing their parts LIVE. Violectric is committed to music education through their 501(c)(3) not-for-profit division, Violectric Education Programs. They perform workshops throughout the United States, Asia and beyond, including master classes and performances combining Violectric with student string groups. Violectric develops programs and concerts in partnership with the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and School for the Arts as their Artists in Residence, with The Neon Museum Las Vegas as their Guest Performing Artists in Residence, and they are the House Band for City of Orlando.