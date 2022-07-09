Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
St. Luke's Takes a New Twist on a Classic With OLIVER! This Summer

St. Luke's Takes a New Twist on a Classic With OLIVER! This Summer

Tickets range from $15-35 and are available now.

Orlando News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 9, 2022  

Theatre at St. Luke's begins its 11th season with a modern take on the classic coming-of-age stage musical Oliver! by Lionel Bart, under the direction of Steve MacKinnon and Shonn McCloud. Oliver! opens July 22 at 7:00 p.m. and will run select dates through August 7. Tickets range from $15-35 and are available now at st.lukes.org/oliver.

St. Luke's Lead Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Jennifer Stiles Williams, shared that St. Luke's Theatre
Ministry chooses content that "allows us to shine a light on relevant issues in the Central Florida community, and to create meaningful conversation around topics like racial equity, and acceptance and inclusion of all people." Stiles Williams goes on to say that the Oliver! story "speaks to not only to the poverty of Dickens' time, but the poverty many of our children and families are facing in Central Florida today."

St. Luke's will connect the theatrical production to their Sunday morning messages in worship, inviting individuals to live lives of incarnation and transform the world for those most oppressed in our society while answering the question, "Where is Love?" Stiles Williams expects theatregoers will walk away with a newfound understanding of our public school systems and neighborhoods "that we may not realize are caught up in the crisis of food scarcity and the rising housing market." "We will be sharing resources and opportunities before and after performances so the community can get involved," she says.

The production features Omari Pernell as Oliver Twist, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Fagin, Axel
Rimmele as Dodger, Faith Boles as Nancy, Matt Stevens as Bill Sikes, Alina Alcántara as
Widow Corney, Joseph D'Ambrosi as Bumble, and Michael Morman as Mr. Brownlow, along
with a dynamic ensemble of all ages, and a full orchestra. The design team includes: Scenic Design by Cliff Price, Lighting Design by Miles Bresin, Costume Design by Daisy McCarthy, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso. The show's stage manager is Tiffany Lyn Meadows, with choreography by Kim Ball.

All performances will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (4851 S. Apopka Vineland Rd. in Orlando) on the Founder's Hall stage. Theatre at St. Luke's production of Oliver! opens July 22 at 7:00 p.m. and will run select dates through August 7.



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Potomac Theatre Project's 35Th Season To Include Plays By Caryl Churchill, Seven Berkoff, Robert Chesley, and More
July 9, 2022

This season’s line-up includes SEX, GRIFT AND DEATH, an evening of one act plays by Steven Berkoff and Caryl Churchill, directed by Richard Romagnoli and Cheryl Faraone, and REVERSE TRANSCRIPTION, an evening of two intertwined one act plays by Robert Chesley, Jim Petosa and Jonathan Adler, directed by Jim Petosa.
Photos: Eurydice At The Weathervane Theatre
July 9, 2022

The Weathervane Theatre is proud to open its 57th repertory season with Sarah Ruhl’s acclaimed Eurydice.
The Act One Short Play Festival Is Returning After A Nearly Three-Year Hiatus
July 9, 2022

The Act One Short Play Festival July 10 - August 6 2022 is returning after a nearly three-year hiatus!
Rainbow Sun Productions Presents INFINITE STARS At Feinstein's/54 Below
July 9, 2022

Feinstein’s/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Infinite Stars, a special concert celebrating the life and legacy of Esther Grace Earl. A portion of ticket sales will benefit This Star Won’t Go Out, a nonprofit organization assisting families with cancer. 
Chicago Shakespeare Theater announces Extension Of World Premiere Production IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE
July 9, 2022

Extended by popular demand through July 31, 2022!