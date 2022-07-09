St. Luke's Takes a New Twist on a Classic With OLIVER! This Summer

Theatre at St. Luke's begins its 11th season with a modern take on the classic coming-of-age stage musical Oliver! by Lionel Bart, under the direction of Steve MacKinnon and Shonn McCloud. Oliver! opens July 22 at 7:00 p.m. and will run select dates through August 7. Tickets range from $15-35 and are available now at st.lukes.org/oliver.

St. Luke's Lead Pastor, The Rev. Dr. Jennifer Stiles Williams, shared that St. Luke's Theatre

Ministry chooses content that "allows us to shine a light on relevant issues in the Central Florida community, and to create meaningful conversation around topics like racial equity, and acceptance and inclusion of all people." Stiles Williams goes on to say that the Oliver! story "speaks to not only to the poverty of Dickens' time, but the poverty many of our children and families are facing in Central Florida today."

St. Luke's will connect the theatrical production to their Sunday morning messages in worship, inviting individuals to live lives of incarnation and transform the world for those most oppressed in our society while answering the question, "Where is Love?" Stiles Williams expects theatregoers will walk away with a newfound understanding of our public school systems and neighborhoods "that we may not realize are caught up in the crisis of food scarcity and the rising housing market." "We will be sharing resources and opportunities before and after performances so the community can get involved," she says.

The production features Omari Pernell as Oliver Twist, Ralph Prentice Daniel as Fagin, Axel

Rimmele as Dodger, Faith Boles as Nancy, Matt Stevens as Bill Sikes, Alina Alcántara as

Widow Corney, Joseph D'Ambrosi as Bumble, and Michael Morman as Mr. Brownlow, along

with a dynamic ensemble of all ages, and a full orchestra. The design team includes: Scenic Design by Cliff Price, Lighting Design by Miles Bresin, Costume Design by Daisy McCarthy, and Sound Design by Anthony Narciso. The show's stage manager is Tiffany Lyn Meadows, with choreography by Kim Ball.

All performances will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church (4851 S. Apopka Vineland Rd. in Orlando) on the Founder's Hall stage. Theatre at St. Luke's production of Oliver! opens July 22 at 7:00 p.m. and will run select dates through August 7.