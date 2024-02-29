Spotlight: A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM at Athen's Theatre

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum is a classic, nine-time Tony Award winning farce that has been delighting audiences for nearly 60 years!

The musical, set in imperial Rome, follows the crafty ancient Roman enslaved Pseudolus, who, in exchange for freedom, is trying to help his young master, Hero, win the heart of Philia, the newest arrival at the local “house of ill-repute.” But of course, nothing goes according to plan; things quickly go awry; and hilarity ensues as various disguises are donned and identities are mistaken.

With catchy, whimsical songs written by the incomparable Stephen Sondheim, this fast-paced script is overflowing with punny dialogue, over-the-top costumes, and vibrant, technicolor sets. This madcap comedy, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, roars onto the stage delivering a chariot filled with colossal laughter, humor, and heart!