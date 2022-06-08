Single Tickets On Sale This Summer for SIX and HAMILTON at Dr. Phillips Center

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in partnership with Broadway Across America and Florida Theatrical Association today announced single ticket on-sale dates for SIX and Hamilton performing at the arts center during the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 season.

Hamilton

Single tickets on sale Thursday, July 14

Running October 26- November 20

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

SIX

Single tickets on sale Tuesday, August 2

Running October 4- 9

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over. The New York Times says SIX "TOTALLY RULES!" and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season got supercharged!"

The ninth Broadway in Orlando season lineup in the Walt Disney Theater with new Title Sponsor AdventHealth will feature the best of Broadway with ten must-see shows. The season will bring SIX, Hamilton, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical, Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, Wicked, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, Chicago, My Fair Lady and Beetlejuice to Orlando starting this October.

For more information on the season and to purchase tickets, visit drphillipscenter.org. To be among the first to be notified when tickets will go on sale, sign up for the email list at dprhillipscenter.org/email.