The single is now available.

Jul. 02, 2023

SOBAK Releases New Single With MTS Records 'Like Heaven's Wings'

On Friday June 30th, Florida-based singer-songwriter, SOBAK, released the first single from his highly-anticipated album, "A Little More Time." This melodic "spirit rock" artist has been captivating audiences for years and is finally giving fans a taste of what's to come with this single release, "Like Heaven's Wings."

SOBAK has been making music since he was 15 and has since had a number of successful releases nationwide. He studied music at Ball State University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas and continues to hone his craft. His songs have been played on national radio and have been noted for their realness and heartfelt lyrics. His songs often speak of love, loss, dreams, and struggles of everyday life and relationships.

This single, titled "Like Heaven's Wings," will likely be no different. Fans can look forward to this song as being one of Sobak's best and most truthful performances to date. The single iis available on all streaming platforms, and it is the first single to be released in anticipation of the album.

ABOUT SOBAK: Rooted in a musical family, Anthony Sobak began his career at the age of fifteen performing and writing music. At seventeen, Mr. Sobak had his first song "Drugs Don't Do It" published and released nationwide by a compilation album produced by the Just Say No Foundation. Sobak has earned the respect of many with his memorable performances throughout the states of Nevada and California.

For more information, please visit SOBAK's website at www.anthonysobakmusic.com.

https://hypeddit.com/sobak/likeheavenswings



