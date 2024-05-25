Riverside Theatre for Kids to Present SHREK Musicals in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riverside Theatre for Kids will present a magical summer of musicals for the whole family with Shrek the Musical JR., June 14-16, and Shrek the Musical KIDS, June 28-29, 2024.

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film and its squeals, Shrek the Musical brings everyone's favorite green ogre, Shrek, to life on stage. When Shrek's home in the swamp is overrun by fairy tale misfits, he makes a pact with Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona from a dreaded dragon. Once Princess Fiona has married Lord Farquaad, Shrek will regain control of his swamp and enjoy his solitude.

Riverside Theatre for Kids will present two adaptations of Shrek the Musical – Shrek the Musical JR., a 60-minute version of the full-length Broadway musical, and Shrek the Musical KIDS, a 30-minute pilot production of the original musical.

“Shrek JR has been out for years,” said Kevin Quillinan, Director of Theatre Education at Riverside and Director of these productions, “but the Shrek KIDS version has not been released yet. It is a shorter adaptation of the musical suitable for the youngest of performers.

“iTheatrics reached out to me in December about piloting Shrek KIDS and possibly using our photos in their eventual scripts. We have long worked with iTheatrics and Music Theatre International through the Junior Theatre Festival and piloting other shows.

“A ‘Pilot' is basically testing out a new version of a show before it is published and released to the public for licensing. It is their way of ensuring the piece can work with the cuts and changes in a real performance setting. Their process is somewhat similar to how Broadway develops shows through workshops, previews and out-of-town tryouts to work out the kinks before Broadway.

“This is a huge honor to be asked and trusted with this new work, and a testament to the great work Riverside does with our amazingly talented kids.”

Shrek the Musical JR. is performed by students aged 11-18.

Shrek the Musical KIDS is performed by students aged 6-11.

The design team for Shrek the Musical JR. and Shrek the Musical KIDS is: Kevin Quillinan (Director), Deborah Quillinan (Music Director), Mia Pacitto (Choreographer), Emily Luongo (Scenic and Props Designer), Corey Brittain (Costume Designer), Genny Wynn (Lighting Designer) and Rhiannon Blanchette (Sound Designer).

The cast for Shrek the Musical, JR. is (some roles are double cast): Timothy Cicco (Shrek), Zach Walsh (Shrek), Ellie Palm (Princess Fiona), Kaitlin Simmons (Donkey), Sophia Poulsen (Donkey), Baylin Bischoff (Lord Farquaad), Audrey Gold (Pinocchio), Giselle Fernandez (Dragon), Melania Apostilico (Dragon) and Quincy Frandsen (Gingy).

The ensemble cast for Shrek the Musical JR. is: Jacqueline Anding, Juliana Apostilico, Marissa Beiter, Marley Bischoff, Mars Capra, Charlie Clark, Ivy Cunningham, Quill Doughty, Kyndall Duhart, Lydia Fusselman, Liam Gasbarro, Lilia Hayes, Elizabeth Kelly, Lane Kirkland, Amelia Lewis, Lydia Lewis, Carlee Miranda, Serenity Morgan, Shiloh Rosenfeld, McKenzie Shestack, Zamaire Thompson, Jasmine Tuller, Casey Watkins, Ella Whitelock, Jenna Wickre, and Ella Wolf.

Shrek the Musical, JR. performances are:

Friday, June 14 @ 7pm

Saturday, June 15 @ 2pm & 7pm

Sunday, June 16 @ 2pm

The cast for Shrek the Musical, KIDS is: Yahir Ramirez (Shrek), Elizabeth Kelly (Princess Fiona), Mollee Moore (Donkey), Hudson Hirst (Lord Farquaad), Emma Canipe (Pinocchio), Callie Catandella (Dragon) and Madeline Hirst (Gingy).

The ensemble cast for Shrek the Musical, KIDS is: Adalyn Bickley, Georgia Bowser, Bronwyn Canipe, Finleigh Capra, Cameron Croumie, Lilli Doyle, Evie Fusselman, Gabriella Guthrie, Emmy Kazmerowski, Laine Kazmerowski, Marley Keppel, Willa Kite, Victoria Louriero, Alana Miranda, Ava Monroe, Enijah Peterson, Cole Porter, Emily Roman, Cora Stephenson, Kaitlin Thomas, London Thomas, Emily Tuttle, Reed Ullian, Reva Ullian, Lorna Wellmeier, and Esme Weston.

Shrek the Musical KIDS performances are:

Friday, June 28 @ 7pm

Saturday, June 29 @ 2pm & 7pm

Tickets for Shrek the Musical, JR. are $10.

Tickets for Shrek the Musical, KIDS are $5.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Riverside Theatre Box Office 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Riverside Theatre is located at 3250 Riverside Park Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32963. Riverside Theatre programs are sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Arts Council, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Riverside Theatre is a member of the Cultural Council of Indian River County, the Indian River Chamber of Commerce, and the Sebastian River Area Chamber of Commerce.

Comments