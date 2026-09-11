Russell Stephens To Perform New Solo Cabaret At The Winter Park Playhouse

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Mr. Russell Stephens will return to The Winter Park Playhouse to perform his new solo cabaret, Songs For The Guys, on October 7 and 8 in the new Santos-Compel Cabaret Lounge. Music Supervisor Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Join Russell for an evening dedicated to the leading men of Broadway and a host of legendary male performers including Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin and Willie Nelson! Audiences will delight in Mr. Stephens' versatile vocal style as he performs a variety of unique and well-known song selections.

Russell Stephens was born in Huntsville, Alabama and graduated from the University of Alabama's musical theatre program. He has lived in Central Florida for more than 12 years and has performed regularly on The Winter Park Playhouse mainstage in Route 66, A Swingin' Christmas, Sh-Boom! Life Could Be A Dream, Christmas My Way and Crazy For Gershwin. He has also premiered several Spotlight Cabarets and performed in The Florida Festival of New Musicals.

Outside The Playhouse, Russell has performed around Central Florida in Hello, Dolly!, A Year with Frog and Toad, Violet, Rock of Ages, Ragtime, Stranger Sings, Star Shanties, O Wondrous Night and cabarets at Judson's Live, The Abbey, Blue Bamboo, the Dr. Phillips Center Frontyard Festival and the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Winter Park Playhouse

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