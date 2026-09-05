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THE MEN OF MOTOWN To Take The Stage At The Winter Park Playhouse

The performance will feature Quentin Avery Brown, Trevion Ellis, Casey Gulledge and Alantae Jackson.

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THE MEN OF MOTOWN To Take The Stage At The Winter Park Playhouse

As part of its One-Night-Only Series, The Winter Park Playhouse is set to present a 90-minute evening - The Men of Motown -  Thursday, October 22, 2026. This special performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. at The Winter Park Playhouse - 711 N. Orange Avenue Winter Park, FL 32789. 

Net proceeds from this special One-Night-Only event will directly support the non-profit Winter Park Playhouse and its year-round musical programming onstage and out in the community. 

The Men Of Motown feature four powerhouse male vocalists - Quentin Avery Brown, Trevion Ellis, Casey Gulledge, Alantae Jackson - and a four-piece band that deliver the sounds of the era. This celebration takes a nostalgic journey through unforgettable classics from The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson Five, The Temptations and more.

Whether you grew up with a Motown soundtrack or are just discovering these hits for the first time, enjoy this journey through blockbuster hits like "My Girl," "Superstition," "This Magic Moment," and others. 

"This will be an absolutely fantastic evening of fun for everyone with all of the greatest songs from the Motown era!" Get your tickets early before we sell out!" confirms Heather Alexander, Executive Director of The Winter Park Playhouse. 

The One-Night-Only events are very popular and consistently sell out. Tickets for this event go on sale Thursday, September 10 at 11 a.m. and are $75. For more information or to purchase tickets, call The Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org

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