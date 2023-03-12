Review: PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Titusville Playhouse

One of the things I love about musical theatre is how it can be so many different things all at once. Shows that tackle a deep subject or address a serious social topic sit next to light and fun stories of queens and knights in shining armor, and all make great musicals. And some shows, like PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT tackle all of the above, but do so wrapped in a glittery, colorful wrapping. So, I was particularly excited to make it out to Titusville to see Titusville Playhouse's PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT (now playing through March 26th) - and found there a rollicking, good time that also strikes a particular nerve at this moment in history.

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT is a jukebox musical featuring pop hits such as "I Will Survive", "I Love the Nightlife" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and is based on the hit 1994 film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert by Stephan Elliott who also wrote the book for the show along with Allan Scott. A classic road trip tale, the musical tells the story of three performers, two drag queens Mitzi Mitosis/Tick (Jordyn Linkous) and Felicia Jollygoodfellow/Adam (Thomas Greene), and a trans woman, Bernadette (Rob Hebel) who make the long journey across the Australian outback from Sydney to Alice Springs in a "budget Barbie campervan" they nickname "Priscilla, Queen of the Desert". Along the way they encounter setbacks including mechanical troubles, unfriendly (and bigoted) townsfolk and delays that threaten their ability to make it in time for their big show at a casino in Alice Springs. But all is not dire, during the trip the three unlikely friends also receive welcome receptions in unlikely places, including the mechanic, Bob (Kevin McCaughin) who begins to have feelings for the recently widowed Bernadette and in Alice Springs where Tick gets to finally meet his young son, Benji (Kinsley Gilreath). And throughout the journey they rehearse and perform some of the most colorful and fabulous numbers this reviewer has had the pleasure of seeing.

For PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT, Director Steven Heron has gathered together a wonderful cast who can't help themselves but have a blast in the outrageous numbers which feel more top-notch drag show than stage musical at times. And in the more somber and serious moments, Mr. Heron does an equally great job evoking real emotional moments from his cast.

Speaking of the cast, as noted, the entire ensemble looks like they are having the most fun ever, and every one of them gets the chance to strut their stuff in off-the-wall, amazing costumes and wigs (by Jordyn Linkous) throughout the evening. I found myself wondering what craziness could top the last number, only to be wowed by the next. Rob Hebel does a marvelous job capturing Bernadette's essence - older, wiser, sometimes with little patience for the shenanigans of her younger travelers, but with a steady, soft heart that creates some of the most moving moments of the evening, especially in her scenes with Bob (Kevin McCaughin). As Mitzi/Tick, Jordyn Linkous is the steady rock of the group - keeping the trio's spirits uplifted while dealing with his own anxiety of the fast-approaching meeting of his son and all that means. Mr. Linkous also pulls off the most convincing Australian accent of the night and is a thrill to watch in his drag numbers. Also a thrill to watch is the energetic and effervescent Thomas Greene as Felicia/Adam. Mr. Greene has the chance to show off some extremely nimble dancing and gives a fiery delivery as the young performer. And as The Divas, often the voices of the songs the drag queens lip sync to, Holly Fuller, Abigail Gordiany, and Angela Tims are simply marvelous, pulling off vocal riffs and belting with the best of them.

As previously mentioned, the costumes and wigs of PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT are so over-the-top and amazing, they are collectively their own character and are an integral part of the experience. Lucky for Titusville Playhouse they have the brilliant artistry of Jordyn Linkous to bring these to vibrant life on stage. From paintbrush dresses to platform psychedelic bell-bottoms topped with rainbow wigs, every consecutive costume and wig acts like it is trying to one up the last one, making for an absolutely thrilling experience for the audience.

The remaining creative designs for Titusville Playhouse's PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT are equally exciting. Jordyn Linkous' choreography is energetic and fun, Christian Fleming's scenic designs are simple yet effective (one can do a lot with a nice rain curtain) and the bus, Priscilla, is a technical marvel (and super cool to see!). Davis Vande Steeg's lighting design ensures all the colorful costumes and wigs pop on stage and Spencer Crosswell's sound design brings the vocals (and music) to vivid life throughout the show. Mr. Crosswell, as Music Director, also ensures that every note shines.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT is exactly the show we need today. In a time when the news is full of hateful rhetoric and challenges to freedoms, a bright, fun and hopeful story of acceptance and love told through a fantastically talented cast performing pop hits sure feels refreshing. But "Priscilla" and her fabulous passengers have places to be, so make sure to get down to Titusville Playhouse before she drives off into the sunset.

PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through March 26th. Tickets begin at $25. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline Photo: Thomas Greene as Felicia, Jordyn Linkous as Mitzi and Rob Hebel as Bernadette

Top Photo: The Cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Middle Photo 1: The Cast of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

Middle Photo 2: Thomas Greene as Adam

Middle photo 3: Rob Hebel as Bernadette, Thomas Greene as Felicia, Jordyn Linkous as Mitzi

Bottom Photo: Jordyn Linkous as Mitzi