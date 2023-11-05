Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse

A heartwarming and humorous tale of resilience and rebellion against oppression, celebrating intelligence, creativity, and the transformative power of education playing through November 19th

By: Nov. 05, 2023

Musicals that are adapted from previous works, including books and film, can be hit or miss. But sometimes, there is something magical about exploring a new way of telling a familiar story that elevates elements you missed while also bringing to life on stage favorite moments. This is the case with MATILDA THE MUSICAL – a show based on the beloved Roald Dahl novel and adapted for the stage by Dennis Kelly (Book) and Tim Minchin (Music and Lyrics). And in its latest production of MATILDA THE MUSICAL (a second mounting, after producing a sold out run of the show back in 2019), Theatre South Playhouse delivers an energetic, exciting, thoroughly entertaining and captivating evening (or afternoon) of theatre that is sure to please audiences of all ages.

Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse MATILDA THE MUSICAL centers around Matilda Wormwood (Miya Montague, Delainey Silvestro at matinees), a bright and gifted young girl born into a cruel and ignorant family who neither understands nor appreciates her. Matilda escapes her harsh reality by immersing herself in books and stories, where she dreams of a better life. At school, Matilda encounters a similar authoritarian figure in the form of the terrifying headmistress Miss Trunchbull (Jonny Jones), a former Olympic hammer-thrower who rules with fear and cruelty. However, she also meets the kind-hearted Miss Honey (Margaret Place), who instantly recognizes Matilda's extraordinary intelligence and potential. Throughout the musical, Matilda's vivid imagination and love for storytelling help her to cope with her dismal circumstances. She also discovers she possesses a unique supernatural power, which she uses to protect her schoolmates and get justice against the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull.

Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse Dennis Kelly’s book for MATILDA THE MUSICAL takes the classic Roald Dahl story and focuses it on theatrical moments that deftly convey the story in a way that immediately draws the audience in and makes them care about this gifted girl and her plight. Tim Minchin’s music and lyrics are memorable and fun, with a few numbers that have become theatrical classics since its premiere, including audience favorites “When I Grow Up”, “Revolting Children”, And “Naughty”. Hillary Brook (who is also TSP’s Executive Director) does an excellent job utilizing the small stage to great effect and her direction is fast paced and fluid. She has gathered together a fantastic cast of adults, teens and children who give fantastic performances.

Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse Speaking of the cast, the actors who are part of Theatre South Playhouse’s MATILDA THE MUSICAL are an extremely talented bunch. The ensemble of teens and children give their all from the first moments of the show to the last and are an absolute thrill to watch. They deliver Sterling Lovett’s highly enjoyable (and high energy) choreography like pros and have a wonderful, full sound in the large production numbers, musically directed quite skillfully by Dragomir Page. As the title character, Miya Montague is spunky, and “a little bit naughty” as she brings Matilda’s story to vivid life on stage (Note: the role is played by Delainey Silvestro who plays Lavender in evening performances). As her daft and cruel parents, Sarah Lee Dobbs and Jason Blackwater are absolutely hilarious. Every scene with the two of them is colorful, comedic and just downright fun to behold. As the sweet and caring teacher, Miss Honey, Margaret Place is wonderful. Her love for Matilda, and her astonishment at her brilliance is effectively conveyed on the stage. Finally, as the evil and cruel Miss Trunchbull, Jonny Jones is fantastic. His Trunchbull is sadistic and self-centered and every time he rolls onto the stage (yes, rolls) you know something big is about to happen.

Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse The set for TSP’s MATILDA THE MUSICAL by Cliff Price is fantastically apportioned and designed – providing the perfect mood-setter for the production. The costumes, which are also by Hillary Brook, and wigs by Tracy Russell are colorful, creative and perfectly matched for the story. Sound and Lighting design by Eric Jordan and Valerie Patterson allow the story to be seen and heard by all.

Overall, MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse is a heartwarming and humorous tale of resilience and rebellion against oppression, celebrating intelligence, creativity, and the transformative power of education. It speaks to the potential within every child, affirming that despite life's adversities, one can rise above them, especially when supported by loving and nurturing relationships.  And it does this with a highly talented cast and thoroughly creative production that sparkles and shines.

MATILDA: THE MUSICAL, presented by Theatre South Playhouse, runs through November 19th.  Performances take place at Theatre South Playhouse which is located in The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, 7601 Della Drive, Suite #15, Orlando, FL 32819. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit https://www.theatresouthplayhouse.org/

All Photos by Angie Bond with Creativa Photography

Lead Photo: Miya Montague and the ensemble of Matilda

Top Photo: Jason Blackwater and Sarah-Lee Dobbs

Mid Photo 1: Jonny Jones

Mid Photo 2: Jake Gatsby Reid and the cast of Matilda.

Mid Photo 3: Delainey Silvestro with TSP's original Matilda's Lilly Scarlett and Irelyn Silvestro

Bottom Photo: Cast of MATILDA: THE MUSICAL




