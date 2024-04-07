Review: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at The Winter Park Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



If you are looking for a fun, energetic, and uplifting musical experience, look no further than The Winter Park Playhouse's current production of FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE. This musical revue, featuring the songs of Louis Jordan, the "King of the Jukebox", is a celebration of life, love, and music, with a dash of humor and a lot of soul. Directed and choreographed by Joshian Morales, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE is a show that will have you tapping your feet, clapping your hands, and singing along to some of the most catchy and memorable tunes of the 1940s and 50s.

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE introduces the audience to a man named Nomax (Brandon Martin) who is drowning his sorrows in whisky after a breakup with his girlfriend. He turns to his radio for relief, but instead of finding comfort, he finds the “five guys named Moe” of the show’s title, who magically emerge from his radio to give him advice on how to get his life back on track. The Moes are Big Moe (Evan Edwards), Little Moe (Adourin Jamelle Owens), Eat Moe (Eric Green), No Moe (James Berkley), and Four-Eyed Moe (Darryl Reuben Hall), each with their own personality and sense of style. Together, they sing and dance their way through some of Louis Jordan's most popular songs, such as "Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby", "Let the Good Times Roll", "Choo Choo Ch'Boogie", and "Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens". Along the way, they teach Nomax some valuable lessons about love, respect, and self-confidence and help him gain the confidence (and humility) to win back his love.

The cast of The Winter Park Playhouse’s FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE is superb, delivering smooth vocals, solid dance moves, and great comic timing. Brandon Martin, who also serves as the Music Director, is a sympathetic and relatable Nomax, who undergoes a transformation from depressed and hopeless to confident and hopeful. He has a smooth and soulful voice that shines in songs like "I Know What I've Got". The Moes are a charismatic group who work well together and have a fun dynamic and great chemistry every time they are together on stage. They each have their own moments to shine - Evan Edwards, as Big Moe – the defacto leader of the group, Adourin Jamelle Owens, who brings a frenetic and hilarious energy to the role, especially in his delivery of songs such as “I Like ‘Em Fat Like That”, Eric Green, who gives the audience a strong and stalwart Eat Moe, James Berkley who shows off some powerful singing (as do they all) as No Moe, and Darryl Reuben Hall who is goofy and funny one moment and romantic another such as when he is crooning “Azure Te". Individually the “Moes” are great, but together they are magic – delivering fun (and harmonious) renditions of Jordan’s songbook including the audience favorite sing-a-long "Push Ka Pi Shi Pie" which closes Act I.

The creative production in FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE is equally impressive, creating a colorful and lively atmosphere. Joshian Morales’ direction is solid, keeping the energy high and his choreography is fluid, fun, and fantastic. The set design by CJ Sikorski is simple but effective, featuring large art deco touches that set the stage well. The lighting design by Bayley Steinwehr enhances the mood and tone of each song. J. Adam Smith’s sound design ensures each velvety note is heard by the audience. The costumes by Toni Chandler are stylish and colorful, reflecting the era and the personality of each character. The band, led by Christopher Leavy, is excellent, providing the live music that gives the show its authenticity and energy.

Overall, FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at The Winter Park Playhouse is a show that will make you laugh and feel good. It’s a tribute to the music and legacy of Louis Jordan, who influenced many genres and artists, from rock and roll to R&B but is also a celebration of the power of music to heal, inspire, and connect people. And like so many productions at this gem of a theatre, it warms your heart and puts a smile on your face from beginning to end.

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, presented by The Winter Park Playhouse, runs through April 20th. Ticket prices are $46 evenings, $43 senior evenings, $39 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Performances take place at The Winter Park Playhouse which is located at 711 Orange Avenue Suite C Winter Park, FL 32789. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://winterparkplayhouse.org/ or calling (407) 645-0145.

All Photos: Michael Cairns

Header Photo - (L to R) Eric Green, Darryl Reuben Hall, Adourin Jamelle Owens, Brandon Martin, James Berkley, Evan Edwards

Top Photo: (from seated center clockwise) Brandon Martin (seated), Adourin Jamelle Owens, Eric Green, Darryl Reuben Hall, Evan Edwards, James Berkley

Mid Photo 1: (L to R) Brandon Martin, Darryl Reuben Hall, Eric Green

Mid Photo 2: (L to R) Adourin Jamelle Owens, Darryl Reuben Hall, Brandon Martin(seated), Eric Green, Evan Edwards, James Berkley

Bottom Photo: (L to R) Brandon Martin*, Adourin Jamelle Owens, James Berkley*, Eric Green, Darryl Reuben Hall*, Evan Edwards