Review: 42ND STREET at Osceola Arts

There are some standard musical theatre moments that never fail to take my breath away. From the powerful 11th hour “I want” song to a perfectly in sync kick line, certain musical mainstays will simply never get old for me. And one of the best examples of musical nirvana, I believe, is a well-choreographed and expertly executed tap number. Nothing thrills like seeing a group of performers executing the complex and rhythmically entrancing dances that are extremely difficult to master but seem effortless due to the skill and talent of those on stage. So, I was thrilled to have the chance to take in Osceola Arts’ latest production of the classic musical 42ND STREET and I am here to tell you, it did not disappoint. This fantastic production includes some of the finest choreography (and dancing) I have seen on stage here in Central Florida in my four years here and is a fabulous foray into a bygone era of classic movie musicals that provides non-stop entertainment and musical theatre magic in every moment.

If you have never had the pleasure of seeing a production of 42ND STREET, the musical, set in the early 1930’s, tells the story of Peggy Sawyer (Tess Fouchi), a young and naive chorus girl who arrives in New York fresh off the train from Allentown, PA with dreams of stardom. After some initial bumps in the road, she soon joins the cast of “Pretty Lady”, a new Broadway-bound musical directed by the uber producer (and force of nature) Julian Marsh (Andrew G. Johnson) with music by the writing team of Maggie Jones (Erica DeJongh) and Bert Barry (Jake Aboyoun), and soon catches the eye of the leading man and tenor, Billy Lawlor (Nick Nelson). When the show's star, Dorothy Brock (Hannah McGinley Lemasters), breaks her ankle on opening night, Peggy is given the chance to step into the spotlight and save the show. But can she handle the pressure and show the world she is truly a star?

Russell Fox’s direction of Osceola Arts’ 42ND STREET is fresh, vibrant and energetic. He keeps the story moving forward at a strong pace, never falling into the slower burn that so many classic scripts experience. He has assembled a fantastic cast who not only pull off the next-level choreography already mentioned but embody their characters perfectly – almost jumping right off the classic screen and onto the stage. Fox and his nimble cast have created three dimensional characters out of what could easily be portrayed as caricatures and makes the audience care about what happens next to each.

The cast of 42ND STREET is led by Tess Fouchi as Peggy Sawyer, who delivers a lovely performance as the plucky heroine. Fouchi has a beautiful and clear voice and a graceful presence, and she shines in numbers like "Young and Healthy" and "About a Quarter to Nine". She also shows off her impressive tap skills, especially in the show-stopping finale, "42nd Street". Fouchi is well-matched by Nick Nelson as Billy Lawlor, who plays the role with a subtle charisma and subdued flair. Their duets, including "You're Getting to Be a Habit with Me" are delightful. The comedic roles of Maggie and Bert, the writers of “Pretty Lady” are played by Erica DeJongh and Jake Aboyoun. DeJongh and Aboyoun have a hilarious dynamic as the writing duo and both have opportunities to show off their musical comedy chops, especially in the very funny and entertaining “Shuffle Off to Buffalo”. The role of Dorothy Brock, the temperamental diva who stands in Peggy's way, is played by Hannah McGinley Lemasters, who gives a nuanced and layered performance. Lemasters’ portrays Dorothy as a complex character, who is not only a selfish and demanding star, but also vulnerable and insecure. She has a great voice and a commanding presence, and delivers some of the show's most memorable songs, such as "Shadow Waltz" and "I Only Have Eyes for You". The other standout in the cast is Andrew G. Johnson as Julian Marsh, the hard-nosed director who pushes Peggy to the limit. Johnson has a strong and authoritative presence, and he captures well the character's intensity and passion. He also reveals Julian's softer side in his scenes with Peggy, especially in the touching song, "Lullaby of Broadway" and closes the show with a haunting and electric delivery of the final lines of the the play in “42nd Street (Reprise)”.

The rest of the cast is equally impressive, and they work extremely well as an ensemble. They are enthusiastic and execute the choreography with precision and skill. They are truly the heart and soul of the production, providing constant energy and delivering the already mentioned spectacular tap numbers like the dazzling “We’re In the Money”, the intense (and exciting) opening number and the title song. A few other standouts include Corbin Flanders as choreographer Andy Lee and Bailee Brinkman as Ann “Anytime Annie” Reilly who create memorable characters that fill out the magical world on stage.

As noted, the choreography by Shana Snodgrass-Burns is phenomenal. She and this nimble cast bring to life on stage all the tap mainstays but also finds a way to throw in some unexpected combinations and stagings that truly thrill. The costumes by Katy Williams are glorious to behold – with bold and striking choices that are both colorful and glamorous - clearly evoking the style and elegance of the 1930s. From the sparkling gold outfits of “We’re In the Money” to the flowy and colorful Greek inspired gowns in “Dames”, Ms. Williams has done a masterful job crafting the perfect mix of period- perfect outfits and showy production costumes, some of which only have moments of stage time (such as a beautiful and logistically hilarious flower/trellis combo) but all paint the perfect palette for the show. Anna Eilers’ wigs complement the costumes perfectly, creating realistic and period appropriate hairstyles that add a certain flair to each character. The set by Rob Wolin is straightforward and well-envisioned, creating a versatile and functional space for the action. The use of two levels for the club/hotel scenes, dressing rooms and train cars was particularly effective. The lighting by Bradley Cronenwett is bright and vibrant and enhances the mood and atmosphere of the show. Brandon Martin’s musical direction is equally strong, creating vocal strength in every number.

42ND STREET is a musical that celebrates the power of theatre, and Osceola Arts' production captures that spirit with excellence and flair. The show is a feast for the eyes and ears, and it will leave you humming and tapping along. And with some of the most thrilling dance numbers around, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to see this classic musical which runs until March 31st.

42ND STREET, presented by Osceola Arts, runs through March 31st. Tickets are only $30, with senior, student and group rates available. Shows run Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (with a Thursday performance on March 21st). Osceola Arts will also provide an audio descriptive performance for blind and low vision patrons on Friday, March 29 at 7:30pm and an American Sign Language - interpreted performance on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00pm. For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

All Photos by Ashleigh Ann Gardner and feature the cast of 42ND STREET