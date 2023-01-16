Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse

Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse

A colorful, tune-filled romp which is light on plot but heavy on fun now playing through February 12th

Jan. 16, 2023 Â 

Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse What do you get when you build a musical around the catalog of hit music from an immensely popular artist with over 60 albums and 67 singles over the last 53 years? You get Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - a colorful, tune-filled romp which is light on plot but heavy on fun all set in the Caribbean sand and now playing through February 12th at the Titusville Playhouse in Titusville, FL.

Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE epitomizes the definition of jukebox musical. It takes a set of well-known Jimmy Buffett songs, adds in a few new pieces to round out the score and ties them (very loosely) together with a contrived book (by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley) that is so silly that it can sometimes be hard to watch. But let's be real - story and plot are not what audiences are looking for from a Jimmy Buffett musical - they want songs they recognize and can sing along to, a tropical setting, a laid back and fun atmosphere, and, of course, margaritas - lots and lots of margaritas. And Titusville Playhouse delivers on all of the above.

Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse I am loath to go into a lot of detail about the plot of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE because, as I said above it is so contrived there are times it feels like it could be a parody. But here's the gist - the story takes place at the Margaritaville resort somewhere on a remote volcanic island in the Caribbean. There we find Tully Mars (Matthew Fecko) the resort entertainer who epitomizes the "Buffett" style - no cares, laid back and charming. Resort owner Marley (Jamalia Scott) does her best to keep the tourists happy but the resort has seen better days. You also have Brick (Noah Thomas), Tully's best friend and goofy bartender, J.D. (Charlie Jourdan) enigmatic townie who spins tall tales for anyone who will listen and Jamal (Berlin Charles) the resort employee who seems to do everything else. Two tourists from Cincinnati, Rachel (Holly Fuller) and Tammy (Angela Tims) arrive for a pre-wedding girls' getaway only to find their lives changed by the lure of the island and newfound love. There's a lot that happens from that point - including plenty of drinking and singing of every Jimmy Buffett hit you know and love (and some you don't), some zombie insurance salesmen (yes, you read that correctly), a volcano eruption and grand romantic gestures - but again - that's really not the point of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - it's all about the music and the vibe.

For this latest production, Director Steven Heron has once again found a talented cast who shines, particularly in the musical numbers and crafts a show that doesn't take itself too seriously - and is simply fun to watch.

Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse The cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE all look like they are having a blast - which is exactly what you would hope from characters who are all "wastin' away in Margaritaville". They deliver Jimmy Buffett's hits including fan favorites like "Come Monday", "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes", "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and, of course, the title song. The lead performers are each strong in their own way - Matthew Fecko as Tully is charismatic and charming and as his best friend, Brick, Noah Thomas is funny and fun to watch. Jamalia Scott is quite believable as the flustered resort owner Marley and lights up the stage in each of her scenes - especially in her banter with Charlie Jourdan's J.D. who is smooth, crisp, and delivers some of the most memorable moments of the show. Angela Tims shows off strong comic timing (and a great voice) as the frenetic and frantic (and under-nourished) bride-to-be, and as her friend Rachel, Holly Fuller is equally strong. The rest of the cast do a solid job as well - exuding the laid-back nature of the show and making the audience feel like they are up there with them, sipping a frozen drink and laying in the sand.

Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse The creative designs for Titusville Playhouse's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE are visually exciting and help make the experience as enjoyable as it can be. Cliff Price's scenic design is inspired - with a giant guitar stage, louvered swinging doors flanking the stage and a realistic tiki bar in the corner all painted with the bold and bright hues one expects from a tropical paradise. These designs are punctuated with Niko Stamos' projections that create an added depth to the scenery. Jordyn Linkous' fun costumes are also awash with loud colors and patterns and his choreography is light and fun - a good fit for the setting. Spencer Crosswell's music direction and sound design ensures the audience hears the Jimmy Buffett score well and Clifford Spulock's lighting creates a sun-washed glow throughout.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is exactly what the title implies - an escape - from the worries of your day and the chilly weather through familiar songs, a light-on-plot story and delicious margaritas. And like the opening number conveys, this production gives you a "License to Chill" - to sit back, relax and take in the vibes of the king of Gulf and Western.

Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through February 12th. Tickets are $25 to $37. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline Photo: The Cast of Escape to Margaritaville

Top Photo: Matthew Fecko as Tully & the cast of Escape to Margaritaville

Middle Photo 1: Charlie Jourdan as J.D. & Jamalia Scott as Marley

Middle Photo 2: Noah Thomas as Brick & Angela Tims as Tammy

Middle photo 3: Matthew Fecko as Tully & Holly Fuller as Rachel

Middle Photo 4: Berlin Charles as Jamal & the cast of Escape to Margaritaville

Bottom Photo: The Cast of Escape to Margaritaville




Interview: Michael And Matthew Gardiner of RIVERDANCE at Dr. Phillips Center - January 20 Photo
Interview: Michael And Matthew Gardiner of RIVERDANCE at Dr. Phillips Center - January 20 - 22
Chances are you may have been scrolling through Tik Tok or Instagram over the last two years and happened upon a video of two brothers performing fresh, fun and amazing Irish dance routines together. Those brothers, Michael and Matthew Gardiner are currently on tour with the 25th Anniversary tour of RIVERDANCE which will make a stop here in Orlando January 20th â€“ 22nd. I had a chance to speak with the brothers to learn more about how they got started dancing, their newfound social media fame and their involvement in what has become a global phenomenon over the last 28 years.
Osceola Arts Begins 2023 Season With Comedy CLUE: ON STAGE Photo
Osceola Arts Begins 2023 Season With Comedy CLUE: ON STAGE
Osceola Arts will open the new year with the stage comedy Clue: On Stage. Beginning Friday, January 20th and running through Sunday, February 5th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this whodunnit farce, written by Sandy Rustin.
The Best Of Broadway With Shelly Berg Trio Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Photo
The Best Of Broadway With Shelly Berg Trio Comes to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Grammy-nominated pianist, arranger, composer, and bandleader, Shelly Berg visits our local Amaturo Theatre stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, time and time again.
Mezzo-Soprano Susan Graham Joins Palm Beach Symphony Photo
Mezzo-Soprano Susan Graham Joins Palm Beach Symphony
Mezzo-soprano Susan Graham joins Maestro Gerard Schwarz and Palm Beach Symphony in concert on Monday, January 30 at 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

From This Author - Joseph Harrison

Joseph Harrison has been involved with the theatre in some form or fashion all his life. He holds a Journalism degree from the University of Georgia, but his true love is the theatre which he has b... (read more about this author)


Interview: Michael And Matthew Gardiner of RIVERDANCE at Dr. Phillips Center - January 20 - 22Interview: Michael And Matthew Gardiner of RIVERDANCE at Dr. Phillips Center - January 20 - 22
January 14, 2023

Chances are you may have been scrolling through Tik Tok or Instagram over the last two years and happened upon a video of two brothers performing fresh, fun and amazing Irish dance routines together. Those brothers, Michael and Matthew Gardiner are currently on tour with the 25th Anniversary tour of RIVERDANCE which will make a stop here in Orlando January 20th â€“ 22nd. I had a chance to speak with the brothers to learn more about how they got started dancing, their newfound social media fame and their involvement in what has become a global phenomenon over the last 28 years.
Review: THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW at Renaissance Theatre CompanyReview: THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW at Renaissance Theatre Company
December 12, 2022

The holidays are all about tradition. Hanging a familiar ornament on the tree, baking a special dish that is only made during this time of year, watching a favorite holiday movie or TV special in order to get into a festive mood, or yes, even the annual office holiday party. But in the world of musical theatre, there arenâ€™t a lot of productions that fit this category. But the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando has decided to fill this void by offering once again this year its hit immersive musical experience, THE OFFICE HOLIDAY PARTY MUSICAL EXTRAVAGANZA SHOW â€“ something I certainly had on my Christmas list after experiencing it last year â€“ and like its 2021 premiere, it offers an innovative, unique, grown up, interactive and hilarious evening that is sure to put a smile on your face and put you in a holiday mood.
Interview: Matthew Patrick Quinn of HADESTOWN at Dr. Phillips CenterInterview: Matthew Patrick Quinn of HADESTOWN at Dr. Phillips Center
December 10, 2022

You may have a certain idea of what a musical based on Greek mythology would look and feel like, but chances are youâ€™ve never seen or heard anything like singer-songwriter AnaÃ¯s Mitchell masterpiece (and Tony and Grammy Award winning) HADESTOWN. Told through a haunting folk rock, blues, gospel and jazz-infused score, HADESTOWN puts a stylistic and modern twist on the tragic love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and of Persephone, the goddess of spring and Hades, the king of the underworld. Bringing the role of Hades to life in the national tour of HADESTOWN, which takes the stage at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando December 13th â€“ 18th, will be Matthew Patrick Quinn. I caught up with Matthew to find out more about HADESTOWN and what itâ€™s like performing this visionary show to audiences all over the country.
Review: OLIVER! at Osceola ArtsReview: OLIVER! at Osceola Arts
December 4, 2022

'Please, sir. I want some more.' These words, spoken by Oliver Twist at the beginning of Lionel Bart'sÂ  musical OLIVER! kick off a tumultuous journey for the young boy, hurling him into a world destined to change his life forever. Itâ€™s a story familiar to many, and one that continues to inspire, even today. In its latest production, Osceola Arts presents this classic tale with a dedicated and energetic cast that entertains and excites.
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Theatre South PlayhouseReview: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Theatre South Playhouse
December 4, 2022

Behind the spectacle, sets, large casts and costumes of many classic musicals are the relatable, human stories, the conflict, the hope and the pure joy of life. Often, however, as audience members we donâ€™t see those things as clearly when distracted by falling chandeliers or giant dance numbers. But there is something emotionally raw and fulfilling when given the chance to see a story you know so well stripped down to its essence â€“ exposing the beauty that has always been there. This was my experience seeing Rodgers and Hammersteinâ€™s classic musical THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Theatre South Playhouse â€“ a beautiful story performed by a talented cast in a simple but immensely effective staging.
share