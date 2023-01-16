Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Titusville Playhouse

What do you get when you build a musical around the catalog of hit music from an immensely popular artist with over 60 albums and 67 singles over the last 53 years? You get Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - a colorful, tune-filled romp which is light on plot but heavy on fun all set in the Caribbean sand and now playing through February 12th at the Titusville Playhouse in Titusville, FL.

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE epitomizes the definition of jukebox musical. It takes a set of well-known Jimmy Buffett songs, adds in a few new pieces to round out the score and ties them (very loosely) together with a contrived book (by Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley) that is so silly that it can sometimes be hard to watch. But let's be real - story and plot are not what audiences are looking for from a Jimmy Buffett musical - they want songs they recognize and can sing along to, a tropical setting, a laid back and fun atmosphere, and, of course, margaritas - lots and lots of margaritas. And Titusville Playhouse delivers on all of the above.

I am loath to go into a lot of detail about the plot of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE because, as I said above it is so contrived there are times it feels like it could be a parody. But here's the gist - the story takes place at the Margaritaville resort somewhere on a remote volcanic island in the Caribbean. There we find Tully Mars (Matthew Fecko) the resort entertainer who epitomizes the "Buffett" style - no cares, laid back and charming. Resort owner Marley (Jamalia Scott) does her best to keep the tourists happy but the resort has seen better days. You also have Brick (Noah Thomas), Tully's best friend and goofy bartender, J.D. (Charlie Jourdan) enigmatic townie who spins tall tales for anyone who will listen and Jamal (Berlin Charles) the resort employee who seems to do everything else. Two tourists from Cincinnati, Rachel (Holly Fuller) and Tammy (Angela Tims) arrive for a pre-wedding girls' getaway only to find their lives changed by the lure of the island and newfound love. There's a lot that happens from that point - including plenty of drinking and singing of every Jimmy Buffett hit you know and love (and some you don't), some zombie insurance salesmen (yes, you read that correctly), a volcano eruption and grand romantic gestures - but again - that's really not the point of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - it's all about the music and the vibe.

For this latest production, Director Steven Heron has once again found a talented cast who shines, particularly in the musical numbers and crafts a show that doesn't take itself too seriously - and is simply fun to watch.

The cast of ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE all look like they are having a blast - which is exactly what you would hope from characters who are all "wastin' away in Margaritaville". They deliver Jimmy Buffett's hits including fan favorites like "Come Monday", "Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes", "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and, of course, the title song. The lead performers are each strong in their own way - Matthew Fecko as Tully is charismatic and charming and as his best friend, Brick, Noah Thomas is funny and fun to watch. Jamalia Scott is quite believable as the flustered resort owner Marley and lights up the stage in each of her scenes - especially in her banter with Charlie Jourdan's J.D. who is smooth, crisp, and delivers some of the most memorable moments of the show. Angela Tims shows off strong comic timing (and a great voice) as the frenetic and frantic (and under-nourished) bride-to-be, and as her friend Rachel, Holly Fuller is equally strong. The rest of the cast do a solid job as well - exuding the laid-back nature of the show and making the audience feel like they are up there with them, sipping a frozen drink and laying in the sand.

The creative designs for Titusville Playhouse's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE are visually exciting and help make the experience as enjoyable as it can be. Cliff Price's scenic design is inspired - with a giant guitar stage, louvered swinging doors flanking the stage and a realistic tiki bar in the corner all painted with the bold and bright hues one expects from a tropical paradise. These designs are punctuated with Niko Stamos' projections that create an added depth to the scenery. Jordyn Linkous' fun costumes are also awash with loud colors and patterns and his choreography is light and fun - a good fit for the setting. Spencer Crosswell's music direction and sound design ensures the audience hears the Jimmy Buffett score well and Clifford Spulock's lighting creates a sun-washed glow throughout.

Overall, Titusville Playhouse's production of Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is exactly what the title implies - an escape - from the worries of your day and the chilly weather through familiar songs, a light-on-plot story and delicious margaritas. And like the opening number conveys, this production gives you a "License to Chill" - to sit back, relax and take in the vibes of the king of Gulf and Western.

Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, presented by Titusville Playhouse, runs through February 12th. Tickets are $25 to $37. Performances take place at the Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, Titusville, FL 32796. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.TitusvillePlayhouse.com or calling (321) 268-1125.

All Photos by Niko Stamos, Titusville Playhouse

Headline Photo: The Cast of Escape to Margaritaville

Top Photo: Matthew Fecko as Tully & the cast of Escape to Margaritaville

Middle Photo 1: Charlie Jourdan as J.D. & Jamalia Scott as Marley

Middle Photo 2: Noah Thomas as Brick & Angela Tims as Tammy

Middle photo 3: Matthew Fecko as Tully & Holly Fuller as Rachel

Middle Photo 4: Berlin Charles as Jamal & the cast of Escape to Margaritaville

Bottom Photo: The Cast of Escape to Margaritaville