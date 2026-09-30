Review: CHICKEN & BISCUITS at SigPro Studios

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If someone asked me to describe Chicken & Biscuits, I would tell them it is the play I never realized I needed to see.

This production was presented by The SigPro Studio, located in downtown The Villages. The venue appears to be fairly new and features an intimate black box theater space. Because of the theater's size, the performers were not mic'd, yet every line was clearly heard. In an era when so many productions struggle with sound issues, this was a refreshing change.

Chicken & Biscuits enjoyed only a brief Broadway run, due in large part to complications stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. The original Broadway cast featured Norm Lewis and Michael Urie, and the play was written by Douglas Lyons.

The cast of this production includes Stephanie Anuwe (Brianna Jenkins), Jos N. Banks (Kenny Mabry), Chris Graham (Logan Leibowitz), Jade L. Jones (Baneatta Mabry), Lauren Muller (Simone Mabry), Nyeshia Naomii (LaTrice Franklin), Don Randle (Reginald Mabry), and Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield (Beverly Jenkins).

What impressed me most about the cast was how believable each character felt. It would have been easy for some of these larger-than-life personalities to become caricatures, but every actor found the humanity within their role while still embracing the character's unique quirks. Together, they created a family that felt real, messy, funny, frustrating, and ultimately lovable. By the end of the show, I felt less like I had watched characters in a play and more like I had spent time with an actual family navigating an incredibly difficult day.

The story begins with Baneatta on the phone, clearly guarding a family secret. It is soon revealed that her father, a pastor, has recently passed away, and the family has gathered for his funeral. Her husband, Reginald, now serves as the church's pastor and is leading the service. As often happens in stories centered on loss, long-buried tensions and family dysfunction quickly rise to the surface. Secrets are uncovered, relationships are tested, and yet the very things that threaten to divide the family ultimately become the catalyst for bringing them together, all over a shared meal of chicken and biscuits.

Since much of the play takes place in a church, the scenic design featured hanging panels reminiscent of stained-glass windows, while the aisles were adorned with purple floral arrangements. The stage incorporated a turntable that transformed seamlessly between locations, each setting carefully dressed to support the action unfolding onstage.

One of my favorite design elements was the use of the color purple. Nearly every cast member wore some shade of purple in their costume, and even the church pew cushions incorporated the color. In literature and visual storytelling, colors often carry symbolic meaning. Purple is frequently associated with royalty, wisdom, and dignity. Perhaps the choice reflected the family's legacy or the lessons hidden within their struggles. While I cannot say for certain what inspired the design choice, I would like to say this to costumer Dr. L. Nyrobi N. Moss: I see you.

As a costumer myself, I understand the intentionality behind color choices. I often use color symbolism in my own work, and while audiences may not always recognize every detail, there is almost always a purpose behind those decisions. Whether or not my interpretation matches the designer's intent, the use of purple stood out to me and added another layer to the storytelling.

Beyond the design elements, the emotional impact of the play caught me completely off guard. Much of the story explores grief and the loss of a loved one, and one particular scene features family members sharing memories of the deceased with the congregation. During this moment, the grandson, an actor, reflects on how his grandfather never missed one of his performances, whether as a child or later as a professional.

That speech struck a deeply personal chord with me.

Next month marks the tenth anniversary of my mother's passing. When I was younger, I performed onstage, and now I direct productions myself. My mother was also a theater director, and her influence is one of the reasons directing remains so important to me. She passed away just as I was beginning my own journey as a director. Like the grandfather in the story, she never missed one of my opening nights. I am not someone who cries easily or tends to be openly emotional, but this moment affected me in a way I never anticipated.

I generally prefer plays to musicals, but I left the theater profoundly grateful that I experienced this one.

While a play centered on the death of a loved one may not appeal to everyone, I wholeheartedly recommend Chicken & Biscuits. More than anything, it is a comedy filled with warmth, heart, and plenty of relatable family dysfunction. Audiences will likely recognize pieces of their own families within these characters, and there is a certain comfort in laughing at someone else's chaos for a change.

Just be warned: by the time the curtain falls, you will almost certainly be craving chicken and biscuits on the drive home.

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