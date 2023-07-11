Photos: First Look at THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Haines City Theatre

The production opens this Friday, July 14th, 2023,

By: Jul. 11, 2023

Haines City Theatre’s heartwarming and intimate production of The Sound of Music opens this Friday July 14th, 2023, and will run through Sunday August 6th, 2023.

Check out photos from the production here!

HCT's production of The Sound of Music is directed and musically directed by Paul David Morin. Paul has directed productions all across the country for over 15 years and is excited to bring the grandeur of this show to an intimate space: spotlighting the luscious music and the beautiful relationships that are discovered throughout the show.

The cast is lead by Jordyn Morgan (Maria). Jordyn has been performing across the country professionally since she was 5 years old, playing all of the von Trapp children throughout her career. The audience is sure to be completely captivated by her exuberant charm and talent.

Also heading the cast is Mitchel England (Captain von Trapp), and Staci Morin (Mother Abbess). Mitchell returns for his 3rd show on the Haines City Theatre stage and has been a part of nearly 50 productions over his theatrical career. His rich voice is an enchanting addition to the show. Staci is an accomplished actress and vocalist with many regional and Off-Broadway credits, making her rendition of Climb Every Mountain a must see!

Also bringing their talents to the show are Andie Pratt (Elsa), Scot Smith (Max), Jared Shelton (Rolf) and Madilyn Reed (Liesl), all of whom help breathe life into the show. The remaining von Trapp children will be portrayed by Dare Higgins (Friedrick), Michelle Dissler (Louisa), Mickey Brown (Kurt), Caroline Higgins (Brigitta), Izzy Higgins (Marta) and Lena Rose Hammes (Gretl). They are sure to bring a smile to your face!

Rounding out the cast is Kirstie Kelly (Sister Berthe), Cori Menzies (Sister Margaretta), Marisa Sullivan (Sister Sophia), Regan Krause (Franz), Carol Krause (Frau Schmidt), Chris Dissler (Herr Zeller), Leland Mergillano (Admiral Von Shreiber), and Robin Davis (Baron Elberfeld). The angelic sounds of the nun ensemble are brought to you by the vocal talents of Shannon Novak, Briana Stuart, and Stephanie Taylor.

SHOW DATES: July 14th- August 6th

SHOW TIMES: Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30

TICKET PRICES: $17.00-$20.00

PURCHASE TICKETS:  Click Here

The Sound of Music is produced with special permission by Concord Theatrics.

