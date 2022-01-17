Pelican Café In Lake Park To Present Rev. Dr. Tony Siders & Company in GOSPEL TO THE PELICAN

Café Pelican, the popular restaurant that is also the home of world class cabaret in Palm Beach County, is celebrating today's Dr. Martin Luther, King, Jr. Day, with a special foot-tapping, hand-clapping "singspiration" next weekend: Rev. Dr. Tony Siders & Company in GOSPEL TO THE PELICAN on Sunday, January 23 at 6:30 pm.

A truly fabulous musician and singer/songwriter, Tony Siders started playing the piano in the basement of Hilltop Baptist Church in West Palm Beach when he was just five years old, and his deep roots in South Florida's Gospel community go back several generations. From serving as Maestro of The Palm Beach Super Choir to leading the musical group Tony Siders & Company, the talented gospel musician is highly touted by his famous aunt, Broadway-Cabaret-Movie/TV star Avery Sommers.

"Years ago, when I was in Las Vegas singing with Doc Severinsen, who led the orchestra on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show, he was so impressed by Tony's playing that he brought him out to play for the sophisticated Vegas crowd. I was thrilled by Doc's professional generosity, and truly believe my extraordinary nephew is anointed," says Sommers.

"Ever since, I have watched and listened as Tony honed his skills in many different churches, both big and small, not only in South Florida but also in Atlanta, New Orleans and New York. Everywhere he plays, audiences are impressed with how his music touches their hearts and souls," she adds. "I invite all of my friends and fans to join me next Sunday as we bring joy and jubilation to the Pelican Café,"

To make your reservations, please call 561.842.7272 or visit www.thepelicancafe.com. The Pelican Café is located at 612 US Highway One in Lake Park (33403), just one mile south of the west side of US 1 and directly across from Kelsey Park.