Osceola Arts to Close Out 2021-2022 Season With WE WILL ROCK YOU This Month

Osceola Arts will close the 2021-2022 Theatre Season with We Will Rock You this month. For the very first time, the Osceola Arts Main Stage will feature this contemporary rock musical running Friday, July 15th through Sunday, July 31st.

What if the world was without individuality, and originality with government-controlled music? With more than 20 Queen hit songs, We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock 'n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where rock music is forbidden! Directed by Osceola Arts newcomer Rob A. Lott, the musical features an incredibly talented cast and live band excited to share some well-known rock songs with audiences.

Tickets start at only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes for We Will Rock You are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and additional 2pm matinee performances on Saturday, July 23rd and July 30th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the July 30th matinee.

The Osceola Arts Main Gallery will also host a brand new art exhibit. The Florida Sculptors Guild traveling exhibit reVision: Seeing By Hand is a unique sculpture exhibit designed to go beyond the visual adding TOUCH to the experience. This exhibit is specially curated for blind and low-vision audiences. Both the visually impaired and the sighted will be able to enjoy and explore the art through their sense of touch. reVision shows us all that experiencing art is not limited to visual perception. The exhibit is open through July 31 and guided tours are available by appointment by contacting Visual Arts Director, Marilyn Cortes-Lovato at marilyn@osceolaarts.org.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.