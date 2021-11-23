Osceola Arts Celebrates The Holidays With PLAID TIDINGS And Other Festive Events

Osceola Arts will spread some holiday cheer with Plaid Tidings. Beginning Friday, December 3rd and running through Sunday, December 19th, the Osceola Arts Main stage will host this fun and festive musical celebration that is a perfect holiday treat for the whole family.

The Plaids, a barbershop quartet of high school pals, are here to spread yuletide cheer with some of the greatest holiday hits of the past! Frankie, Smudge, Sparky, and Jinx share their renditions of "Jingle Bells," "Let it Snow," "Joy to the World," and many more in this Holiday edition of Forever Plaid. Directed by Michael Knight, Plaid Tidings will feature a live on-stage band and four talented local actors as The Plaids.

Tickets are only $28, with Senior, students and group rates available. Showtimes for Plaid Tidings are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, December 18th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the December 18th matinee.

Osceola Arts is pleased to also offer more holiday magic with the 40th Annual Holiday Craft Market. The Craft Market will feature handmade crafts by local artists, such as ornaments, woodwork, jewelry, wreaths and so much more. The Market will be open November 19th through December 19th and features free weekly raffles and one grand prize. The Craft Market will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am till 4:30pm, Sundays from 12pm till 4:30pm, and during all Plaid Tidings performances.

Additionally, Osceola Arts Young Actors Company and Rock Band will be holding 2 events this December. A Night on Broadway: A Musical Cabaret will feature a talented group of the Osceola Arts Young Actors Company. They will take to the stage Tuesday, December 14th and Wednesday, December 15th performing some of the most popular Broadway songs of all time. The Youth Rock Band will also perform a Festive Holiday Rock Concert on Thursday, December 16th.

For additional information and to purchase show tickets visit OsceolaArts.org or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit OsceolaArts.org.