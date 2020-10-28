Orlando Shakes To Present A Family-friendly, Holiday Comedy THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE

Stream The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge, available December 10 - 20, 2020.

A hilarious, holiday treat, The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge by Mark Brown, is the cheeky sequel to a beloved Christmas classic. Produced by Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, the Video on Demand virtual theater experience runs from December 10 - 20, 2020.

You'll enter a virtual courtroom, where the stakes couldn't be higher. While the play will be filmed safely from each actor's residence, the production will feature detailed, period costumes and an innovative, digital set design to unite all the action. Tickets (starting at $15) are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1 or online at orlandoshakes.org.

In this laugh-out-loud, twisted take on the holiday classic, it's one year after A Christmas Carol and Scrooge has returned to his miserly ways... The Ghosts of Christmas are on trial for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress as Scrooge rants and raves to the court. Both silly and sweet, The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge is a heartwarming comedy for the whole family!

"This show is just packed with Christmas cheer and plenty of laughs," says Jim Helsinger, Orlando Shakes' artistic director and director of this production. "And it adds a delightful twist to the classic Dickens tale. With this Video on Demand experience, patrons can enjoy theater for the holidays from the safety of their home."

For Video on Demand, patrons will receive a link and unique access code to a prerecorded video of the production. The performance may be watched at any time within the specified run dates. To learn more, please visit: https://www.orlandoshakes.org/online-events-support/

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge cost $15 per person to stream. $10 for students. The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge is presented by AdventHealth, with additional support from Raymond James.

