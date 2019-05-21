Orlando Shakes Reaches Students Across The State

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF continually looks for new and effective ways of breaking down barriers to offer accessible and inclusive programming for all. Over the past two years, the company has experimented with live stream technology by broadcasting Children's Series productions. The Children's Series productions at Orlando Shakes aim to give students, particularly those in marginally served schools and communities, exposure to high quality, professional productions; broadcasting live performances to schools across the state is another step toward bringing arts engagement to every classroom.

The theater's most recent live stream of Jack and the Beanstalk reached 4,663 students. Local video production company, Skystorm Productions, managed the video stream for the selected school matinee performances. In addition, Orlando Shakes offered a live chat with the cast and crew of Jack and the Beanstalk during the show, where students submitted questions for a post-show discussion, adding another layer of arts accessibility and engagement for young viewers. Other notable statistics include:

1862 students were experiencing live theater for the first time

78% of classrooms watched live; 22% of classrooms watched a recording of the live performance

59% of classrooms were at Title 1 schools

Viewers in 18 counties: Bay, Brevard, Collier, Duval, Hernando, Indian River, Leon, Manatee, Marion, Osceola, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, Suwannee, Taylor, Volusia, Walton

"Through the live stream, we are able to reach underserved students beyond our community," says Director of Education Anne Hering. "We are working towards the continued growth of our live stream programming to share the world of theater with every student."

The live stream was made possible by a grant from the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation. Jack and the Beanstalk is sponsored by Computer Business Consultants and Ronald & Patricia Strasberg.

Michael Andrew's Jack and the Beanstalk made possible by our 'Magic Beans': Dean & Jill Bosco, Andrea Massey-Farrell & James Farrell, Suzanne E. Gilbert, John & Rita Lowndes, Linda Landman Gonzalez, Ken & Trisha Margeson, Dr. Mary Palmer, and Cory L. Taylor.

Orlando Shakes is supported by United Arts of Central Florida, host of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com. This project is sponsored in part by the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the State of Florida.





