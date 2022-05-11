Orlando REP Announces TheaterWorksUSA Partnership & DOG MAN THE MUSICAL

Orlando Repertory Theatre will join in partnership with TheaterWorksUSA bringing three productions to Orlando REP stages during 2022-2023. After a successful presentation of TheaterWorksUSA's The Pout-Pout Fish earlier this year, a full season partnership brings Dog Man: The Musical, Click, Clack, Moo, and The Lightning Thief: Theater for Young Audiences Edition to Orlando family audiences. Orlando REP's full 2022-2023 Season will be announced soon.

Jeff Revels, Artistic Director of Orlando REP says "TheaterWorksUSA is rolling out their national tours from multiple originating cities now and when we discovered Orlando was going to be one of their hubs, we immediately started talking to them. I have been a fan of their work for decades and because their focus is theatre for young audiences as well, we are natural partners and the Orlando community gets what only a few cities across the country get to claim, a true hub of dynamic, professional theatre programming for family and young audiences. I am thrilled to see how our partnership can grow and evolve."

Orlando REP opens the 2022-2023 season with:

DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL

August 19 - October 2, 2022

Orlando REP proudly presents TheaterWorksUSA's NY Times Critic's Pick, Dog Man: The Musical based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey. Dog Man: The Musical will be presented August 19 - October 2 at Orlando REP. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased by visiting www.orlandorep.com or calling the box office at 407.896.7365.

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. While trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants.

"Dog Man: The Musical surpasses my highest expectations. It is the 'Perfect Mash-up' of memorable music, humor, and love." Dog Man creator Dav Pilkey

Based on the bestselling Dog Man book series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical has a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (Two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat, Diary of a Wimpy Kid), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%),scenic design by Tim Mackabee (Broadway's The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), original lighting design by David Lander (Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound effects by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress).

TheaterWorksUSA has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. At TWUSA, we believe that access to art-and theater, in particular-is vital for our youth. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Jerry Zaks (The Music Man), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Miguel Cervantes(Hamilton), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), and Chuck Cooper (Tony award winning actor, The Life). Visit www.TWUSA.org for more information.

Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP"), one of Central Florida's oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the seventh iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Florida in many different capacities - most notably, hosting the Master of Fine Arts program in Theatre for Young Audiences.