Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra To Present Four Programs In Steinmetz Hall

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will present four performances as part of their 2021-2022 series in the brand-new Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in March and May.

The first of these performances in the long-awaited space will be Gil Shaham Plays Beethoven as part of the Classics Series on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. This will be the Philharmonic's first performance in the new space, after Philharmonic musicians took part in the Rise and Shine performance on Friday, January 14, 2022. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will also join Orlando Ballet before March in their production of Giselle, providing the live music for the Valentine's Day weekend performances of the Ballet's first featured performance in Steinmetz Hall.

"We are so excited to perform our first concert in Steinmetz Hall," said Paul Helfrich, executive director of the Orlando Philharmonic. "Gil Shaham, one of the finest violinists in the world, will be our guest soloist for the Beethoven Violin Concerto. Plus, we'll let the orchestra shine and really show off the amazing acoustics of Steinmetz Hall with Respighi's epic Roman Festivals, with lots of extra brass and percussion. It will be a night to remember!"

The following are the performances from the Orlando Philharmonic's 2021-2022 Season now scheduled to take place in Steinmetz Hall:

Gil Shaham Plays Beethoven

Saturday, March 5 | 7:30 p.m.

Superstar Gil Shaham performs Beethoven's magisterial concerto-a creation of dramatic and emotional impact, and Latina composer Angélica Negrón reflects on the struggles with the creative process. To close the concert, the orchestra shows off Steinmetz Hall's acoustics with Respighi's epic Roman Festivals. Sure to raise the roof!

Program:

Leonard Bernstein- Overture to Candide

Ludwig van Beethoven- Violin Concerto

Pablo de Sarasate- Navarra

Angélica Negrón- What Keeps Me Awake

Ottorino Respighi- Roman Festivals

The Celtic Tenors

Saturday, March 12 | 3:30 & 7:30 p.m.

The only tenor group with a truly global audience, The Celtic Tenors will give you a night to remember. Experience a sparkling and good-humored performance by three world-class artists. An evening to savor and a night with tenors who are the most successful classical crossover act to emerge from Ireland. It's all about the music, the harmonies, and the fun!

Three unique solo voices, but when called upon - One Tenor Sound!





Carmina Burana

Saturday, May 7 | 7:30 p.m.

Carl Orff's uproarious, intoxicating Carmina burana is one of the most epic works ever written for orchestra, chorus, and soloists. Beginning and ending with the riveting hymn to the capricious Goddess Fortuna and her relentlessly turning wheel, bold tunes and primal rhythms celebrate nature, the tavern, and the pleasures of love. It's earthy, rowdy, and risqué, but sometimes breathtakingly beautiful. Plus, Mozart's celebratory symphony and African-American composer George Walker's beautiful Lyric for Strings.

Program:

George Walker - Lyric for Strings

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart- Symphony No. 35, "Haffner"

Carl Orff- Carmina burana





The Great American Songbook with The John Pizzarelli Trio

Saturday, May 14 | 3:30 & 7:30 p.m.

World-renowned guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for "reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz." His band is one of the top interpreters of the American Songbook.

Starting on December 30, 2021, face coverings are now required at all times for guests two years of age and older, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, at all Dr. Phillips Center shows and performances. You can briefly take off your face covering when actively eating or drinking. Proof of a negative COVID test or COVID vaccination is not currently required for admission into Dr. Phillips Center. The latest Health and Safety Guidelines can be found on the Dr. Phillips Center website.

Tickets to all four programs will start at $35, and tickets to "Gil Shaham Plays Beethoven" and "The Celtic Tenors" are already on sale. Tickets to "Carmina Burana" and "The Great American Songbook with the John Pizzarelli Trio" will go on sale in the coming weeks.

"Gil Shaham Plays Beethoven" tickets: https://tickets.drphillipscenter.org/production/14272

"The Celtic Tenors" tickets: https://tickets.drphillipscenter.org/production/14283