Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Presents Spring Pops Concert

Strict safety protocols will be in place throughout this event to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance.

Mar. 2, 2021  
The City of Winter Park and the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra presents their annual Spring Pops concert on Sunday, March 14, at 6 p.m., in Central Park. Bring a blanket and pack a picnic for a musical program that has become a family tradition in Central Florida.

Enjoy beautiful Central Park as the Orlando Philharmonic performs a program entitled Masters of the Movies, featuring some of the most memorable film scores ever written! Great music from films like Superman, Gladiator, Apollo 13, and Jurassic Park is sure to delight the entire family. Strict safety protocols will be in place throughout this event to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Face coverings must be worn at all times. Seating will also be appropriately socially distanced. Parking is free for this event. Tents and pets are not permitted.

You must reserve your socially distanced 10x10 pod for up to 6 people on the Parks and Recreation Eventbrite page starting one week prior to the event at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, while pods last. For more information about this, please visit www.cityofwinterpark.org.

For more information regarding the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, please visit orlandophil.org, or call 407.896.6700 or email info@orlandophil.org.


