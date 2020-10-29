Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates Rimma Bergeron-Langlois' 10-Year Anniversary With the Philharmonic

Rimma Plays Prokofiev will take place on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will celebrate Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois's 10-year anniversary with the Philharmonic at Rimma Plays Prokofiev on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m. This concert, part of the FAIRWINDS Classics Series, will take place at Calvary Orlando in Winter Park- the location of the previous FAIRWINDS Classics Series concert, Dvořák's Seventh. Calvary Orlando has been chosen as a concert site because of its large seating capacity and stage, allowing for proper social distancing for both the audience and the Philharmonic's musicians.

The evening's program will include the following selections:

Andrew Norman - The Great Swiftness

Serge Prokofiev - Violin Concerto No. 2

ROQUE CORDERO - Eight Miniatures for Small Orchestra

Serge Prokofiev - Symphony No. 1

Concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois- holder of the Lynn and Charles Steinmetz Concertmaster Chair- is the soloist on Prokofiev's Second Violin Concerto. The orchestra will be under the direction of Music Director Eric Jacobsen. There will be no intermission on this program.

Tickets start at $10, and are limited to allow for appropriate social distancing within the venue in keeping with safety practices recommended by the CDC and our local authorities. Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Temperature checks will be required for all before being allowed admittance into the venue, and face coverings must be worn at all times inside Calvary Orlando.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is funded in part by United Arts of Central Florida, home of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com, and the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the State of Florida. The FAIRWINDS Classics Series sponsor is FAIRWINDS Credit Union.

Celebrating its 28th Season, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is led by Music Director Eric Jacobsen and is comprised of creative musicians and artists from around the world. The Philharmonic annually presents the 10-concert FAIRWINDS Classics Series and Pops Series, as well as its Focus Series and Symphony Storytime Series at The Plaza Live, a historic Central Florida venue. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's mission is to enrich and inspire the diverse communities of Central Florida through the transformative power of live music, and it presents more than 170 live concerts and impacts more than 70,000 children, youth, and families annually through its Young People's Concerts, Symphony Storytime Series, Notes in Your Neighborhood program, and free outdoor community concerts. A resident company of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Philharmonic will perform in Steinmetz Hall when it opens. Learn more at OrlandoPhil.org.

Rimma Plays Prokofiev Page: https://orlandophil.org/people/rimma-bergeron-langlois/

