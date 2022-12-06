Orlando Gay Chorus Presents A HoliGAY Spectacular This Month

The Orlando Gay Chorus (OGC) is excited to present its performance of A HoliGAY Spectacular at the Rosen Event Center (11184 S. Apopka Vineland Rd, Orlando, FL 32836) on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7:30pm and Sunday, December 15, 2022 at 3:00pm. OGC reprises its concert on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:30pm at The Ritz Theater (201 Magnolia Ave., Sanford, FL 32771).

A HoliGAY Spectacular is made possible due to the generous support of United Arts of Central Florida, the Florida Department of State Division Cultural Affairs, and the Central Florida Foundation. New, unwrapped toy donations will be accepted to support OGC's 30th Anniversary of collecting for Toys for Tots (making OGC the longest free standing collection organization in Central Florida)!

Orlando Gay Chorus is doing what they do best! In Florida, They Sing GAY! Whether it's old classics of yester-queer, like Charles Brown's Please Come Home for Christmas, pop hits like Madonna's Celebrate/Holiday, or campy holiday tunes like Homo for the Holidays and an LGBTQ+ parody of Adam Sandler's The Chanukah Song, it will be a spectacle! They will even be taking on the challenging piece The Twelve Days of Christmas Confusion made famous by Straight No Chaser! Featuring performances by the full chorus, small group ensembles, soloists, and the Footnote Dancers, the Orlando Gay Chorus spectacular is a fabulous addition to the holiday season! Tickets can be purchased at www.orlandogaychorus.org/shows