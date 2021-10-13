Orlando Fringe Returns Downtown in January 2022

Orlando Fringe, producers of The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival announced January 13-16, 2022 as the dates of their 6th Annual Winter Mini-Fest, and will be bringing the annual event to Downtown Orlando.

Fringe first began in Orlando in 1992 with the festival's venues populated throughout Downtown Orlando in empty storefronts. In 2003, Orlando Fringe moved from downtown to Loch Haven Park, where it has remained. Festival organizers want to give Winter Mini-Fest a separate identity from the May festival which prompted the move to downtown.

"Downtown Orlando has such a special place in our hearts," said Executive Director Alauna Friskics. "It's where we got our start, where we used to convert empty storefronts into theatres and make art come alive throughout downtown. Many long-time Fringers remember these times, and we wanted to bring that nostalgia back to them as well as share the energy of downtown with everyone."

Two of the three festival venues will be located at HÄOS on Church which opened at the end of 2020 and serves as a restaurant, bar, and performance venue.

The third venue will be across the street at The Floridabilt building, known as The Depot. The location will also serve as the Visual Fringe Art Gallery where art will be for sale, a lounge where artists will provide talkbacks, an outdoor stage with free music and entertainment, and Kids Fringe on the Saturday of the festival with affordable ticketed shows for kids and families. The free outdoor stage portion of the event is generously provided by a special event grant from the Downtown Development Board/Community Redevelopment Agency.

Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest was founded in 2017 as a curated festival experience, compared to the well-established Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival every May. Festival organizers welcome several award-winning artists from the May festival to perform at Winter Mini-Fest. Rounding out the performances are shows by artists who have never played in Orlando before as well as new shows created by popular artists worldwide.

"This year's Winter Mini-Fest was curated to express the wide range of theatrical performers, from brand new artists to seasoned veterans," said Fringe Theatre Producer Lindsay Taylor. "Audiences will see a true reflection of an inclusive experience we consistently strive for."

Kids Fringe, riding on the success of their last two Mini-Mini-Fest appearances, will have free activities for children and families. They are also offering kid-friendly performances from local artists with tickets only $5.

For patrons who cannot make it in person, Orlando Fringe announced that their popular DigiFringe from last June would be coming to Winter Mini-Fest as Mini-Digi-Fest in January. Fringe will record many of the live shows for Mini-Digi-Fest in addition to performances from other national and international artists. The Mini-Digi-Fest will take place on January 19-23, 2022, and feature over 30 performances.

"Lindsay has pulled together a collection of shows that offer something unique, fun, thought-provoking, and beautifully moving," added Friskics. "No matter what you're in the mood to see, there is truly something for everyone."

Orlando Fringe is requiring all patrons in attendance to wear masks while indoors, except when stationary and actively eating and drinking. Performers will be permitted to perform without a mask if they have provided Fringe with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours.

Tickets for both Winter Mini-Fest and Mini-Digi-Fest go on sale on November 19, but members of the Fringe donor program, Club Fringe, have presale access starting November 5.

More information about the two festivals can be found on the Fringe website at orlandofringe.org/wmf.