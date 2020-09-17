Orlando Fringe Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

This socially-distanced creative adaptation will take place live and outdoors.

Orlando Fringe announced a new holiday event based on the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. This socially-distanced creative adaptation will take place live and outdoors, utilizing Orlando's Loch Haven Park. The event called, A Fringemas Carol: A Live Socially-Distanced, Dickens-Inspired, Theatrical Journey will take place December 11 through 13.

The story will be told through stationary scenes that audiences will travel to in small groups throughout the park in a 60-minute immersive tour. Each audience group will be led by holiday carolers and Ebenezer Scrooge. Along the way, audiences will visit moments from the classic tale through the eyes of five local arts groups, retelling the story through multiple genres.

"In true Fringe fashion, we are inviting multiple producing companies with different artistic styles and visions to merge into one immersive experience. Having Scrooge and the carolers lead you through this journey is going to open your eyes to see this play like you've never seen before", said Fringe Festival Theatre Producer Lindsay Taylor.

The audience's path will be restricted to sidewalks to ensure accessibility for all who attend, and limited seating will be available. To maintain social distancing, audience members depart on their journey in groups of no more than 25 people at staggered times.

"This event is truly unique. This pandemic has forced the entire arts community to get creative in how and where we present great theatre. This is a challenging and exciting take on a classic tale, and audiences are going to really have fun," added Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics.

Tickets for A Fringemas Carol start at $25 and are on sale now for Club Fringe members and October 1 for the general public. Due to the limited number of tickets available, Orlando Fringe plans for this event to sell out, so audience members are advised to get their tickets early.

