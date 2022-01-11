Orlando Fringe Announces New Staff Members & Title Changes

Orlando Fringe, producer of the most unique arts festival in Central Florida, announced the addition of new members to the Fringe team as well as a couple of title changes.

Melissa "Fritz" Fritzinger has accepted the full-time role of Operations Director, a new position that was previously a seasonal part-time role. Fritz has been with Orlando Fringe since 2020, and navigated the organization through the pandemic as the Covid Compliance Officer as well as Operations Manager. Fritz is a seasoned stage manager, having worked at Walt Disney Entertainment, SeaWorld Entertainment, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Garden Theatre, Orlando Repertory Theater, and Just Off Broadway (MO). She has been Company Manager for Orlando Shakespeare Theater and Kansas City Repertory Theater. Her new role will oversee the festival experience elements of the Fringe Festival, including box office, lawn, volunteers, and food and beverage.



"We created this new role to meet the growing needs of not only the Fringe Festival in May, but also our year-round events and projects," said Alauna Friskics, Executive Director. "Fritz's organizational experience as a stage manager and production manager make her an ideal fit to grow and lead this element of the organization."



Chantel Eubanks has accepted the role of Marketing Manager for the organization, filling a vacancy following the departure of Brian Sikorski in December. Chantel will be responsible for advertising, public relations, branding and marketing partnerships. She is relocating here from San Antonio, Texas, having previously spent time in Orlando at Walt Disney World, Legoland, arts nonprofit Actors Reaching Out, and as a box office volunteer for Orlando Fringe. Chantel received a Bachelor's degree in Communication-Media Studies/Theatre from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, and is currently seeking her Master's Degree in Communication-Media & Arts Management and Promotion from Regent University.



Producer Lindsay Taylor will receive a title change, from Theatre Producer to Producing Artistic Director. "It's challenging to put a title to the multi-faceted nuances of Lindsay's position," added Friskics, "Producing Artistic Director was actually a title at Fringe in the past, and we like how it encompasses both the artistic duties along with the producing elements."

Tempestt Halstead's title will in turn shift from Associate Producer to Theatre Producer. Tempestt will continue to be the main contact for all Festival Artists and work through details of communication and theatre festival needs.