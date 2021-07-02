Orlando City SC and FAIRWINDS Announce Orlando Repertory Theatre As Winner Of 'Small Biz Assist' Contest

Orlando City SC and FAIRWINDS have named Orlando Repertory Theatre as the winner of the Club's "Small Biz Assist" contest, it was announced today. The contest was designed to offer the unique opportunity for one Orlando-based business to become the 2021 Official Small Business of Orlando City.



Orlando Repertory Theatre, in addition to producing professional Theatre for Young Audiences and offering camps and classes for Central Florida children, executes a bevy of work in the Central Florida community to help under-resourced children support their emotional/mental health, education/literacy and creativity/imagination. For years, Orlando REP has worked with various organizations throughout the local community including UCP of Central Florida, Edgewood Children's Ranch, and others to bring theatre experiences and character-building programs to children and families. Orlando REP also offers professional development for teachers through their Engaged Learning Through the Arts (ELTA) programs. Giving teachers the tools to guide children through self-exploration, teamwork and empathy-building exercises to round out their academic education.



"We are incredibly honored to be named the inaugural official Small Business of Orlando City SC," said Chris Brown, Executive Director of Orlando Repertory Theatre. "We share Orlando City and FAIRWINDS's values of supporting families in Central Florida. This program is a wonderful opportunity to showcase Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences and the importance of small businesses to our economy."



"The pandemic brought extraordinary challenges to our community businesses. Orlando Repertory Theatre was creative and nimble in sustaining their business model during this time. FAIRWINDS is proud to support and celebrate Orlando Repertory Theatre in being selected as the "Small Biz Assist" contest winner who will become the 2021 Official Small Business partner of the Orlando City Soccer Club," said Elisha González, vice president of community relations and government affairs at FAIRWINDS and executive director of the FAIRWINDS Foundation. "FAIRWINDS is committed to the economic success of our community and Orlando Repertory Theatre is a vital art organization in the Central Florida region, making an impact on our local economy, and leading the way in the development of student success."



"On behalf of the entire Orlando City SC organization, we'd like to welcome Orlando REP to the Lions' family. Orlando REP is a great organization that is doing wonderful things and providing valuable arts experiences to children in our community. The pandemic has posed difficult challenges for many businesses, especially to those in our local arts and entertainment industry, so we are so happy to provide this unique opportunity to such a deserving community organization," Orlando City SC VP of Corporate Partnerships Chris Lahey said. "We'd of course like to thank our partners at FAIRWINDS for supporting this program, those who served on our judge's panel and the many other deserving organizations who applied. We're very excited to showcase Orlando REP to our fans throughout the remainder of the 2021 season."



For the past several years, through the Mayor's matching grant program, Orlando Repertory Theatre has run and hosted the 'Rockin' REP Rec Fest' at four Orlando City Recreation Centers annually. In this program, Orlando REP provides weekly musical theatre instruction, free of charge to children, at the recreation center. At the end of the program all four recreation centers gather to perform a final showcase at Orlando REP, which is free to their friends and family to attend. Orlando REP has also run character-building programs with the Men's and Women's Leadership Classes at Evans High School and has done social justice theatre workshops with the children of migrant workers at Apopka HOPE Community Center.



Following submissions, the entrants were reviewed by a panel of judges that included representatives from both Orlando City SC and FAIRWINDS that selected the winning small business that will receive a free 2021 sponsorship package from Orlando City.



Orlando Repertory Theatre, and the performing arts industry in general, has been heavily affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Orlando REP's business model is based on bringing large groups of people into an indoor space together - something prohibited for safety precautions over the last year. Actors, designers, technicians, crew, playwrights, musicians and other individuals were forced into unemployment almost immediately as a result of the pandemic. The theatre lost over 80% of its earned income with ticket sales halted, corporate sponsors lacking shows to promote and fewer in-person camps or classes to offer parents of children.



Thanks to loyal supporters, local government, and a government PPP loan, which has already been forgiven, Orlando REP has been able to maintain 100% of their full-time staff at full pay and benefits. The organization has submitted an application for a Shuttered Venues Operating grant, but is still awaiting their application to be processed.



Orlando Repertory Theatre will receive the Club's 2021 Official Small Business package, which will include in-stadium advertisement, inclusion in Club's email marketing, ads on OrlandoCitySC.com and more throughout the 2021 regular season.