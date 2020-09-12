Orlando Ballet Presents THE SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

The production takes place October 22–25 at the Walt Disney Theater.

Orlando Ballet will present The Sleeping Beauty at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, to kick off the 2020-21 season.

This is the world premiere of artistic director Robert Hill's production.

"We are still here," Cheryl Collins, executive director of Orlando Ballet told Click Orlando. "We don't know of anybody else that's trying to do this in the ballet world in this juncture."

The charming fairytale will feature some of classical ballet's most challenging yet enchanting choreography. Follow the story of Princess Aurora, the evil Carabosse, and charming Prince Désiré, who awakens Sleeping Beauty from her 100-year slumber. Featuring luxurious sets and costumes, Tchaikovsky's glorious score and a cast of fanciful characters, The Sleeping Beauty will awaken the senses.

"Every 6 feet is mapped out, so when dancers are not dancing, they go into cubicles to remain 6 feet apart," Hill said. "We rehearse with masks and we will probably have costumes designed with masks."

Read more on Click Orlando and learn more about the production at https://www.drphillipscenter.org/events/tickets/2020/the-sleeping-beauty/.

